Cookie company born out of love in the Gundersen NICU

For Miranda and Anthony Schmidt, one simple way they could show their appreciation for the staff in the NICU at Gundersen Health System was to make them cookies — an art Anthony found a passion for outside his day job as a small business owner.

Little did they know that that one small gesture — and a request to make more — would lead them to open their own in-home bakery, affectionately named Schmidts and Giggles. It was a concept born in the NICU, just like the couple’s first daughter, Stella.

March 14, 2021, should’ve been an unremarkable day for Miranda, a clinical supervisor in Gundersen’s emergency department. At 29 weeks’ gestation, she was used to the occasional waves of discomfort that come with carrying a child. But that morning, something was different. She felt a sharp pain in her abdomen, and she had a sour stomach. Her blood pressure sky high.

To be safe, the Schmidts headed for the hospital, where Miranda received a flurry of steroid injections and other treatments to level off her vitals. But then she heard something she hadn’t expected.

“They said, ‘Your maternity leave starts right now,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘But I’m only at 29 weeks.’”

Turns out, her doctors made the right decision; Miranda was diagnosed with preeclampsia with severe features. Then, just 36 hours later, Stella was born by urgent C-section. Almost immediately, she was taken to the NICU, where she would spend the next 64 days. It was a challenging time filled with uncertainty, Miranda said, but the couple knew that to make it through, they would need to lean on and care for one another.

“Shortly after that, Anthony and I made the decision that we weren’t going to spend the night in the NICU,” Miranda said, adding that it wasn’t even an option for the first two to three weeks because of Stella’s complications, which included an underdeveloped heart, lungs and eyes. “For self-care, we needed to spend each night at home.”

So, when the couple had idle time at home while Stella remained in the hospital, Anthony would bake. Many times, during pre-baby days when Miranda was working the night shift, he’d come home from work, make cookies, then bring them to her and her co-workers in the emergency department, where they eventually became known as “Anthony cookies.”

“They were just so good,” she said.

But this time, Anthony decided to make his semi-famous cookies and deliver them to the those who were caring for Stella. And like Miranda’s co-workers in the emergency department, it wasn’t long before he won over the NICU staff, too.

“One of the nurses made this certificate that said, ‘The official bakery of the NICU: Schmidts and Giggles,’” Miranda said of the tagline that would eventually become their bakery’s name.

In time, the cookies became so popular that one staff member asked if the Schmidts would consider making them for his upcoming wedding. They agreed, and the process went so well that the couple decided to push forward with their new venture.

As it were, most in-home bakeries are led by women, but because Anthony is the chief baker at Schmidts and Giggles, Miranda was intent on giving the 20 varieties they make masculine names. However, they also wanted to honor those people who guided them along their NICU journey, so each cookie — though still sporting a male name — has a connection to someone in the department.

“Some of them may be a maiden name or they may be their son’s name or their middle names,” Miranda said. “In some way, we found a way to name each of them after a person. And they know their cookies are named after them.”

It’s a fitting tribute to the NICU cast, who Miranda said became like their family during Stella’s two months in the hospital. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Schmidts didn’t have the usual family support in the room with them, so staff played the part by helping them celebrate each of Stella’s milestones, often by making signs related to the couple’s favorite TV show or other references that tapped into their sense of humor.

“They made the entire NICU room, every time we walked in, feel like our own little home,” she said. “It was very personal and very in tune to us.”

But those extra touches didn’t stop there. Because she was a first-time mom, nurses taught Miranda how to feed Stella and change her diaper.

“They jump-started my life as a mom,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff you have to figure out on your own that I had experts showing me how to do it.”

They even made Miranda’s first Mother’s Day one to remember.

“Personally, I was struggling with the fact that I never got to have newborn pictures, and I was having my own grieving process through that,” she said. “I was going through that, but I never vocalized it. So, then I walked in on Mother’s Day, and they had done this whole newborn photo shoot with Stella. They bought her these little outfits and had all these pictures taken and they taped the pictures up all over the walls.

“It was the newborn photo shoot that I never thought I was going to have. It made my entire heart burst.”

Now, 20-month-old Stella is at home, Miranda is back in the emergency department, and Anthony is busy running his businesses, which now includes his cookie-making operation on Sundays in his kitchen. It’s a step they may have never taken, had it not been for their desire to thank the Gundersen NICU staff for their love and attention.

“I always like to say, Schmidts and Giggles was born in the Gundersen NICU, just like Stella,” Miranda said.