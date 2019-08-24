Brandon Wehling, left, and his friend paddle their way downstream Saturday during the Coon Creek Canoe Races and Festival.
Matthew Murphy, La Crosse Tribune
COON CALLEY — Smiles were abundant early Saturday as people canoed down Coon Creek into Veterans Memorial Park.
The 2019 Coon Creek Canoe Races and Festival took over downtown's Coon Valley park, as community members gathered in an effort to bring joy and a sense of community back to Coon Valley.
The event, which hasn’t been done in 25 years, was rebranded this year and is being supported by the
Coon Valley Business Association. The goal of the event is to bring comfort and pride back to the community after it was decimated by floods during the past couple of years.
A displaced and unhappy red bull roams Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after flash flooding the night before.
Westby Times file photo
One of the most memorable parts of the flooding in August 2018 was the improbable story of King, the bull that was displaced from his home and ended up on Hwy. 14 in downtown Coon Valley. The bull was later reunited with his owners and now serves as the inspiration for this year’s event, reminding others about the ability of the community to collaborate and rebuild together.
Beth Hanson, Coon Valley Business Association treasurer and event organizer, said, “We’re just trying to bring some fun back into the community. We’re trying to establish some unity in the community as well.”
Hanson estimated that 200 canoes would make their way down the creek throughout the day, meaning 400 people would make the 3.8-mile trek downstream and into the park.
All this in a village where only about 700 people call home.
Some of the first paddlers to make it to the park were happy with their time on the water and looked forward to the rest of the event.
Troy Nelson, left, and Jamie Evenston, both from Coon Valley, approach the end of their canoe route Saturday.
Matthew Murphy, La Crosse Tribune
“They’ve done a fantastic job setting up down here, said Troy Nelson of Coon Valley. "It’s beautiful down here compared to the the wreck it was before.”
Nelson and his friend Jamie Evenston, also of Coon Valley, navigated the creek in about an hour and didn’t mind that they fell overboard after hitting a log. They were excited for the musical performances and other entertainment at the festival, choosing not to focus on their quick plunge into the creek. The two friends remember when the festival was around 25 years ago and are happy to see it back in action.
Sep. 5: Coon Valley
Debris covers a bridge crossing Coon Creek on Knudson Lane in rural Coon Valley Wednesday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sep. 5: Chaseburg
Floodwater from Coon Creek flows over Swain Street in Chaseburg on Wednesday. Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Thursday that the flooding and storms that began on Aug. 17 have caused at least $208.7 million in damage, including $98.2 million in damage to homes, $40.8 million in damage to businesses and $69.6 million to public infrastructure.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sep. 5: Chaseburg
Park Drive in Chaseburg is closed Wednesday where washout damage from Coon Creek flood water has made the road unpassable.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sep. 5: Coon Valley
Corn stalks lie flattened from Coon Creek floodwater Wednesday in a field off Knudson Lane in rural Coon Valley. For more photos and stories from this year's flooding, go to
lacrossetribune.com.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
A street sweeper cleans the mud off of Hwy 162 near Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
A pile of debris lies in Coon Valley's storm-battered Veteran's Memorial Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Coon Creek runs through Veteran's Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Veteran's Memorial Park in Coon Valley has sustained heavy damage from multiple rounds of heavy rain.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Roger Anderson hoses down folding tables as the members of Coon Valley's American Legion Post 116 clean up after Monday night's high water.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Jeff Guin, left, and Tim Candahl load destroyed items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Shelby Fire Department volunteer Jerry Roesler cleans mud Saturday from the sidewalk of a home on Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Volunteers help load up wrecked items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Tim Candahl, left, and Mark Skolos of the Shelby Fire Department, load destroyed items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Mark Skolos of the Shelby Fire Department clears a driveway of mud Saturday at a home on Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Volunteers remove the basement contents of the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan on Saturday of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Madelyn Lamb, 17, cleans items pulled from the offices Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Jeff Rueckheim cleans mud-caked lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The company is trying to salvage what it can of the lumber that was caught in the flood.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Arturo Aguilar uses a fire hose to clean a bundle of lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The northern Vernon County village is recovering after heavy flooding triggered by storms Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
The Greeno family pool is seen pinned up against a shrub outside their home in Leon Thursday as family member Conner, 11, right, views flood damage from when the Little La Crosse River flowed over its banks overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
A message of support for flood victims is displayed outside of the First Congregational Church of Leon Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
Lance Greeno, 9, walks his bike away from the family garage Thursday while helping his family clean up in the aftermath of being flooded by the overflowing Little La Crosse River overnight Monday. The garage took in about five feet of water.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
A house along Old Mill Road in Coon Valley shows damage Wednesday from the force of flood water from nearby Coon Creek which went over its banks during torrential rains overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Bree Breckel helps clean up Wednesday at the flooded home of Eleanor Ekern on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. . Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The contents of a basement room of the Coon Valley home of Eleanor Ekern show how high the water got when nearby Coon Creek flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Debris, including riding lawn mower, lay in silt Wednesday on the banks of Coon Creek in Coon Valley.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Traffic once again traverses the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Wednesday over Coon Creek in Coon Valley. The bridge was closed for over 24 hours after the creek flash flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
With many of the contents of her home now outside to dry, Eleanor Ekern stands in her driveway Wednesday on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, cleans out his flood-damaged business Wednesday. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
David Schultz helps load files Wednesday from his mother’s business, Coon Valley Tax Service and Accounting, onto a trailer. The building on Central Ave. was overtaken with over four feet of flood water early Tuesday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Gov. Scott Walker speaks with members of the Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, when he traveled to the Vernon County town to visit with residents and view flood damage. Walker has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Genoa
Sediment flows down the Mississippi River Wednesday near Genoa.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Genoa
The Dairyland power plant in Genoa.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Stoddard
Crews work to repair railroad tracks near Stoddard on Wednesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Hokah
Caution tape blocks off the entrance to Como Park after heavy rains caused massive flood damage earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
A kid walks through the remains of Como Park in Hokah after heavy rains caused massive flood damages earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Mangled benches damaged by flood waters at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding from heavy rains last summer caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah, even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
The Como Falls sign is reflected in the flood waters that destroyed the falls in Hokah last summer.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damages to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Residents walk through Como Falls Park in Hokah on Wednesday to survey the flood damage.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Stephanie Ritter, bottom left, holds her arms behind her head as she looks in disbelief at the place where the Como Falls, also commonly known as Hokah Falls, once poured water before being destroyed by flooding.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Still water where the Como Falls once flowed at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Highway 131 near Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Hwy. 131 near Ontario was one of many area roads to sustain heavy damage in the flooding.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Water flows over Hwy. 56 near Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The 14/61 bridge in Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley-Chaseburg
Flooding between Coon Valley and Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Bryce and Linda Pederson pulled this deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley after it was fighting the terrain all night He rested most of the day, but by the evening the deer made its way back into the woods.
Jay Olson photo
Aug. 28: Town of Shelby
This BNSF rail in the town of Shelby washed out Tuesday morning due to flooding.
Contributed Photo
Coon Valley Flooding
Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley takes in the flood damage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A recreational vehicle lay askew Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A flooded field behind Coon Valley Dairy Supply in Coon Valley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A section of washed-out pavement from Hwy. 14/61 in Coon Valley is seen submerged Tuesday in flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Debris, including a gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Pumpkins and other debris are seen against the guard rail on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from Coon Creek caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector Mike Olson works Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from a flooding Coon Creek piled debris on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Coon Valley, is covered in mud Tuesday, left by the flash flooding of nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The Bill and LouAnn Wolff house and garage were heavily damaged by floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Richard Mixter of Coon Valley is missing the entire back wall of his basement after it was blown out by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Peter Nestingen's home on Old Mill Road in Coon Valley was destroyed by Tuesday's floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Tim Seland had water running across the floor of the flooring business in downtown Coon Valley.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A displaced and unhappy red bull roamed Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, following flash flooding the night before.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The park gazebo was lodged against the Coon Valley Hwy. 14/61 bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The baseball field in Coon Valley was destroyed once again by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
This aerial drone photo taken early Tuesday morning shows flooding of Coon Creek with Coon Valley in the background.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Garland McGarvey, who lives three miles outside Coon Valley on Hwy. P, used his drone to take this photo early Tuesday morning looking up Timber Coulee as if you were going from Coon Valley to Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Cashton
Tucker and Becky's Pumpkin Patch at 7649 Oboe Ave. near Cashton suffered major damage in the storms. Buildings were destroyed and equipment washed away in flash flooding early Tuesday.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14/61 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A trailer home smolders (foreground) while floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A tree is uprooted in front of a house in Coon Valley.
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
