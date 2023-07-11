Coon Valley resident Mary Hohlfeld supports one of her favorite music festivals of the year by crafting a music-themed quilt each year to raffle off at the fest.

Each featuring a music-themed design, her quilts have collectively generated thousands of dollars for Larryfest, an annual Bluegrass music festival held in August in rural La Farge. The 2022 quilt alone brought in close to $2,000, which Hohlfeld donated to the fest.

Learning to sew at a young age from her mother, Hohlfeld has grown her quilting skills more recently by joining a Tomah, Wisconsin, quilting group: PIECE-N-QUIET Guilt Guild.

She has made four quilts so far to raffle off during Larryfest celebrations. She recently finished this year’s quilt, an original design featuring images of music instruments forming an X.

Hohlfeld says she is happy to share her talents for the cause.

“I do it because it supports the music I love,” she says. “My husband plays music and I’m learning to play guitar. It’s just my way of supporting music and this festival.”

Larryfest features two outdoor stages of live music performances from local and national talent, as well as rustic and RV camping in a La Farge valley 40 miles from La Crosse, Aug. 17-19. Learn more about the festival at www.kvama.org.