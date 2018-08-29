Coon Valley couple escapes flood, picks up the pieces

LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
COON VALLEY — Bill and LouAnn Wolff awoke early Tuesday to the incessant barking of Ivory, the couple’s potbellied coonhound. Then, blinking the sleep from their eyes, they heard a knock at the second-story bedroom window.
“We didn’t expect it and had no idea what was going on,” said LouAnn, who was rescued from flash flooding, along with her husband, via a backhoe that emergency personnel parked in front of the Wolff house in Coon Valley.
“I was the first one in the bucket, and the water was three feet deep around the house,” LouAnn said. “I’ve lived here for 26 years and have never seen anything like it. I was scared to death.”
The Wolffs were one of dozens of families rescued or evacuated after overnight storms Monday into Tuesday all but swallowed Coon Valley, 20 miles southeast of La Crosse.
Towns in western Wisconsin reported between 4 and 10 inches of rain — much of it falling in a two-hour period after midnight — and that was before a second band of storms moved into the area around midday Tuesday.
In Coon Valley, which took the brunt of the overnight storm, damaged bridges and impassable roads sequestered residents from the rest of the world.
And no one was hit harder than the Wolffs.
Bill and LouAnn were evacuated to the village hall, which soon flooded. Then to the fire department, which soon flooded. Then, finally, to the elementary school.
Several hours later, when they returned to their house, Bill and LouAnn found only a quagmire of mud and water and washed-away memories.
Rain had filled the basement and pooled two, maybe three feet deep on the first floor.
The entire foundation of the house had shifted.
And the west wall of the garage had been gashed, perhaps when the couple’s SUV broke loose and floated into the backyard.
“We lost everything,” said Bill, shaking his head and looking around the garage. “I can’t tell you all the stuff I had, all the tools I had. Can’t tell you everything that was in the house.”
“The place is just trashed,” LouAnn said. “We’ll have to start over.”
The Wolffs, joined by friends and family, spent much of Tuesday shuffling through the mud-caked house, looking for anything that could be salvaged. Wooden planks bridged the newly formed gap between the yard and front door, a sort of moat flowing beneath.
As they loaded clothes, chips and a small stockpile of hunting rifles into a car — unsure of where they were going — the family made note of the increasingly gray skies, then, grudgingly, of the first few drops.
“Just what we need,” LouAnn said, throwing her arms up to the heavens. “More rain.”
Coon Valley was like this on Tuesday — homeowners trying to pick up the pieces, a parade of police and emergency vehicles winding through the streets.
On Central Avenue, business owners swept the mud and debris from their sidewalks.
At the baseball diamond, a family surveyed the flooded field, the beaten down flowers, the overturned bleachers.
And just up the road from the Wolffs, crews were busy inspecting the Highway 14 bridge that runs into Coon Valley from the west. There, the splintered remains of a gazebo, ripped from a park, rested on the side of the road; pumpkins, scattered from a field, littered the soggy surroundings.
“It’s amazing,” said Phyllis Mellem, who came to town to help the Wolffs, “what water can do.”
Bill and LouAnn, meanwhile, continued to pack their belongings and prepared to leave for their cabin.
A few members of the clan poked around the backyard, recovering fishing poles and power tools and anything else that appeared intact. Others stood inside the garage and stuck their arms through the hole in the wall, letting the rain clean their muddy hands.
As the sky turned the color of slate, and as a harder rain formed a million ripples in the town’s streets, the family and friends strained themselves to put a positive spin on a catastrophic day.
“I’m still kind of in shock, but I’m just thankful to be alive,” LouAnn said. “That’s what counts.”
