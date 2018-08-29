Coon Valley residents race for safety as flash flooding turned creek into raging river

COON VALLEY — Torrential rains late Monday and early Tuesday turned Coon Creek into a raging river and left much of Coon Valley a lake, stranding its 700 residents from outside emergency assistance.
Bill and LouAnn Wolff were rescued early Tuesday morning from a second-story bedroom window. Like many others, they were forced to crawl into the bucket of an end loader under pitch black skies in the pouring rain to escape the rising water that was quickly engulfing their home.
“Our house is trashed and our insurance won’t cover anything but our vehicles. We don’t have a clue what to do, and we worked too hard to just walk away from our home,” LouAnn said.
The couple, along with about 50 other village residents, were taken to the Coon Valley Village Hall before being relocated to the Coon Creek Fire Station and finally put up for the night at Coon Valley Elementary School in a race against the rising waters.
The Bothne House, an assisted-living facility near the park, was evacuated at 1:30 a.m. Firefighters and volunteers carried residents one by one to safety, loading them in a van before taking them to the village hall and eventually the school. Then they were taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.
Rain began to fall at 9 p.m. Monday — 3 to 8 inches within 90 minutes. Storms resurfaced at 1 a.m. adding an additional 2 to 5 inches. Heavy rain fell again early Tuesday afternoon.
Coon Valley’s Village Park was completely submerged by midnight, and floodwaters were within a foot of the Highway 14/61 bridge.
Peter Nestingen and his pregnant wife’s home on Old Mill Road gave way. The couple were rescued by boat from the highest point of their home.
Coon Creek Fire & Rescue was stretched thin, but mudslides, washouts and closed roads in all directions kept outside help from reaching the village. Volunteer firefighters from Westby and Viroqua eventually made it through to help with rescue efforts in Coon Valley.
Coon Creek Fire Chief Russ Cornford said his team was surviving on adrenaline and couldn’t have rescued as many people without so many helping hands.
By 2 a.m. the Nelson Division, behind the post office, was underwater and residents in the Hiawatha Apartments were attempting to evacuate themselves as heavy rain continued to fall.
The water flowed from Mahlum Street into the Nelson Division, where every house in a two-block stretch was dealing with ceiling-high flood water in the basements and mud and muck on the first floor.
Inez Beck is in her 80s and no longer has a front basement wall after it gave way at 502 Nelson St. Right next door, Arvid Holey fought back his emotions as he wondered how anything would ever be normal again. His basement was filled to the top with water, he didn’t have flood insurance and his truck was waterlogged.
“We don’t know where to turn, and right now there’s no help in sight and more rain on the way,” Holey said as tears filled his eyes.
Valley Village Park has dealt with massive floods in recent years: back-to-back devastation in 1997 and 1998, again in 2007 and 2008, and a third time now in 2017 and 2018. The fences and bleachers were in shambles, the concession stand and announcers booths were heavily damaged; the playground equipment was mangled, and the park gazebo and shelters were swept off their foundations and wedged up against the Coon Valley Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Chelsea Nobrega and her 4-year-old daughter were asleep in a twindo located near the park. Nobrega was awakened by firemen pounding on her door warning them to evacuate. As she stepped out of bed, water was to her knees and the electricity was out. She located her daughter and they were taken to safety.
Nobrega and her fiance, Cody Ducklow, who was working in La Crosse when the flood occurred, lost everything. The couple were supposed to be planning their wedding, but instead are now searching for a place to live with only the clothes on their backs.
Village employees and government officials are working tirelessly to help residents. Neither village lift station was operating late Tuesday, and sewage backup was a major concern.
The village streets remained littered with rocks and debris Tuesday morning. Misplaced crawdads were walking down Central Avenue, a pair of beavers were swimming in flooded yards, and a not-so-friendly red bull was roaming the village streets.
The Hwy. 14/61 bridge remained closed and could be closed for an extended period of time until the DOT completes a safety evaluation of the structure.
