Effective Monday, Aug. 8, northbound and southbound lanes of traffic near Copeland Avenue and Grove St (North Second Street) intersection will be reduced to one lane. This work is being done for street maintenance.

Throughout repairs, lanes will be re-routed and barricades will be in place to guide traffic.

The temporary closure will remain in place for the duration of the project.

Contact the La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340 with questions.