The Copeland Park spash pad will be closed for maintenance today through Sept. 1, according to a press release from the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department.

The splash pads at Poage Park, 500 Hood St. and Springbrook, 3519 Springbrook Way, will remain open.

Go to www.cityoflacrosse.org/parks or contact Leah Miller at 608-789-8672 or millerle@cityoflacrosse.org with any further questions.