The Onalaska Police Department will host its annual “Cops Gone Wild” fundraiser for Wisconsin Special Olympics.

The event is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Buffalo Wild Wings. Officers from the police department will greet customers and assist wait staff, and the restaurant will donate a portion of dine-in and carry-out food sales to the Special Olympics.

Police department investigator Pete Jakowski said past events have raised thousands of dollars to help defray the cost of athlete participation.

“Cops Gone Wild is an enjoyable and exciting fundraiser,” Jakowski said. “I can’t say enough about the generosity of Buffalo Wild Wings. Each year the staff has assured this event’s success.”

The fundraiser includes a wing-eating contest that begins at 5 p.m.