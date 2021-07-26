Correction

HorseSense rider Josh and Blue were pictured in a photo that accompanied the Good Works story on Monday. The name in the cutline was incorrect.
The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.
A triple homicide in town of Hamilton is under investigation after three bodies were discovered early Friday morning.
Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, has announced his resignation as General Secretary of the U.S. Conference of Cath…
A 28-year-old Bangor man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual meeting with a 15-year-old girl.
A 40-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly assaulting a teenager July 20 in Copeland Park.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds spoke out Thursday against a July 20 assault at Copeland Park and urged the state legislature to update the hate crimes statute.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
On a 3-2 vote, the La Crosse Community Development Committee approved the four story, 65-unit complex from Cinnaire Solutions Corporation.
Two women face felony charges after being accused of breaking into a La Crosse apartment July 6 and stealing the tenant’s dog.
A 38-year-old Holmen man has been charged in federal court with firearms and drug offenses.
