CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of Dec. 20)

Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, spent the week with her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen. She left for home on Friday.

The ladies in Priscilla Circle from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah met for lunch at Perkins last Monday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday evening.

Kylie Prielipp from Tomah spent Saturday at Grandma Sue and Ken Olsen's and was an overnight guest.

Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon was a Saturday visitor at Bonnie Hedding's.

Ken and Sue Olsen spent Sunday in Edgerton visiting at the Chuck and Kim Zimmerman home.

The Batten family did its annual Christmas caroling on Sunday. After they finished caroling, they went to Randy and Alicia Waltemath's home in Wyeville for evening dinner. It was a special day, and how happy people were to have them stop and sing carols for them. They do this every year — what a great tradition.

Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Bob and Linda Stump at Tomah on Friday.

Pat Christensen visited Jim and Lu DeVoe in Tomah on Friday.

Pat Christensen visited Mandi Moore in Tomah on Friday. It was a day of delivering Christmas gifts and a short visit.

Leroy and I want to wish all of our readers a MERRY CHRISTMAS. We ask for blessings in 2022.

