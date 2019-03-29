The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen will put on its annual show 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem.
There will be a variety of singers, including the women's quartet "Best Sellers."
Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door for adults, and $5 for students. Children under 6 get in free.
