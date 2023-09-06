The Coulee Classic Quartet will appear at the Frist Presbyterian Church in Galesville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The show is sponsored by “Gale Star” of Old Main.

The vocalists are Matt Curtis, lead; Nate Peplinski, bari; Colin Stevenson, tenor and Allen Pruitt, bass. Matt Curtis is the founder of Choral Tracks, the premier learning tracks company in the choral world — the group knows how to sing. This acapella singing group strives for an energetic, authentic and entertaining performance with freely produced vocals and tons of ringing chords, according to the press release.

The group’s repertoire ranges from straight-on classic barbershop to country cover bar songs to vocal jazz to traditional choral, and more. This group of diverse personalities brings audiences of all types together by doing what they love — connecting through harmony.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for high school students and younger. Refreshments will be served. The Presbyterian church stepped in to help Old Main as Old Main is facing problems with use of its third-floor auditorium.