Coulee Collaborative issues "wake up call" as coronavirus deaths climb to 25 and cases increase by 170

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative issued a "wake-up call" Wednesday in regard to the rise in local coronavirus cases, with two new deaths and 170 new positives reported Nov. 4.
The Collaborative, a partnership between the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and other stakeholders, noted that for several weeks now, "our data has trended in the wrong direction," with cases and hospitalizations both increasing.
The 170 new cases of the virus equate to a 34% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wednesday’s total is the most cases reported on a day since Sept. 18, when 254 were reported.
The county has recorded at least 100 new cases on four days in the past week while averaging 93.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 79 on Tuesday and 49.86 a week ago. Wednesday also marked the 17th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on eight of the past nine days.
Of Wednesday’s cases, 31 were people in their 30s, 29 were in their 20s, 26 were in their 40s, 26 were in their 50s and 20 were in their 60s. There were four new cases of people ages to 9, 16 of people ages 10-19, 14 in their 70s and four in their 80s. Total confirmed cases are up to 4,910, which grows to 5,080 when including probable cases. Deaths now total 25, with 20 of the fatalities occurring within the last five weeks.
"Almost every municipality and every age range, without exception, has experienced an increase in case rate. This includes an increase in cases among school-aged children. Additionally, all community metrics are at concerning levels," the Collaborative said. "To be clear, these numbers are being driven by a multitude of age groups, and with increasing age comes increasing risk of severe disease and death. The spread is being driven by people holding family gatherings, attending weddings, and dinner parties with those they do not live with."
Both Gundersen and Mayo, the Collaborative noted, are "threatened by this level of COVID-19 spread and seeing impacts of his spread on their capacity." In addition, employees in public health and health care sectors are strained. Though Mayo and Gundersen are currently able to provide care, projections indicate if current case trends continue, area hospitals "will be experiencing a crisis and will see critical levels of hospitalizations, interruptions and shortages within the next two to four weeks."
Support Local Journalism
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Wednesday after dips on Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 27.58%, up from 26.66% on Tuesday and 21.16% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 24.95%, up from 23.48% on Tuesday and 16.22% a week ago. Total positivity continues to climb and is at 12.61%.
Every community member, the Collaborative stressed, must not participate in large gatherings, wear a mask, physical distance and wash hands thoroughly and frequently, with infractions potentially leading to more deaths from the coronavirus and the potential for hospitals to be forced to postpone or cancel surgeries, procedures and appointments. In addition, hospitals could run out of beds for patients and become understaffed and unable to adequately provide all COVID and non-COVID patients.
"We need everyone to do the right thing to reduce the risks and reduce the spread of COVID-19 ... Protect others in the community. If you have previously resisted taking COVID-19 precautions, now is the time to change your behavior," the Collaborative implored. "Talk to your staff and coworkers, talk to your family and friends. Our community must come together to slow this down."
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative weekly update for the seven day period ending Nov. 1
- New case rate: 60.9 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 24.2 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 7.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow, caution).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 77%, red
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 63%, red
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 47%, red
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 39%, red
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 73%, red
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 27%, red
- Seven day rolling average: 89 cases per day
State data
Wisconsin broke its daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 5,935 more positives Wednesday. In total, the state has had 244,002 positive cases. Negative tests have reached 1,872,295, up 10,333 from Tuesday. Another 243 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 12,087 ever hospitalized. Deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 54, bringing fatalities to 2,156.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.