Coulee Collaborative issues "wake up call" as coronavirus deaths climb to 25 and cases increase by 170

"Almost every municipality and every age range, without exception, has experienced an increase in case rate. This includes an increase in cases among school-aged children. Additionally, all community metrics are at concerning levels," the Collaborative said. "To be clear, these numbers are being driven by a multitude of age groups, and with increasing age comes increasing risk of severe disease and death. The spread is being driven by people holding family gatherings, attending weddings, and dinner parties with those they do not live with."

Both Gundersen and Mayo, the Collaborative noted, are "threatened by this level of COVID-19 spread and seeing impacts of his spread on their capacity." In addition, employees in public health and health care sectors are strained. Though Mayo and Gundersen are currently able to provide care, projections indicate if current case trends continue, area hospitals "will be experiencing a crisis and will see critical levels of hospitalizations, interruptions and shortages within the next two to four weeks."

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Wednesday after dips on Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 27.58%, up from 26.66% on Tuesday and 21.16% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 24.95%, up from 23.48% on Tuesday and 16.22% a week ago. Total positivity continues to climb and is at 12.61%.