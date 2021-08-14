 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coulee Con gaming event continues through Sunday
0 Comments
top story

Coulee Con gaming event continues through Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee Con gaming and cosplay event kicked off Friday at the La Crosse Center, and continues through Sunday.

Coulee Con 1

Coulee Con participants play a tabletop game. The three day event, ending Sunday, unites gamers of all ages and supports the Children's Miracle Network hospital at Gundersen.

The area's largest gathering for gamers, which offers an inclusive, family friendly atmosphere and supports the Children's Miracle Network hospital at Gundersen, is now on its seventh year. The event is organized by the nonprofit Coulee Gamers Inc. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Coulee Con 2

A Coulee Con attendee paints a miniature at the gaming and cosplay event, which continues through Sunday. The event, in its seventh year, supports the Children's Miracle Network hospital at Gundersen Health System.

With partner nonprofits Extra Life and “Weirdcards” Charitable Club, over $5,000 has been raised for CMN since the event's inception. This year’s goal fundraising goal is $1,000 to $2,000.

Sunday admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Youth 10 and under are admitted free with adult badge purchase.

For a full schedule and event details, visit http://couleecon.com or http://facebook.com/couleecon.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News