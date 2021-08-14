Coulee Con gaming event continues through Sunday

The Coulee Con gaming and cosplay event kicked off Friday at the La Crosse Center, and continues through Sunday.

The area's largest gathering for gamers, which offers an inclusive, family friendly atmosphere and supports the Children's Miracle Network hospital at Gundersen, is now on its seventh year. The event is organized by the nonprofit Coulee Gamers Inc.

With partner nonprofits Extra Life and “Weirdcards” Charitable Club, over $5,000 has been raised for CMN since the event's inception. This year’s goal fundraising goal is $1,000 to $2,000.

Sunday admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Youth 10 and under are admitted free with adult badge purchase.

For a full schedule and event details, visit http://couleecon.com or http://facebook.com/couleecon.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

