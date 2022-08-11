 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coulee Con gaming event, fundraiser returning for 8th year

The Coulee Con gaming convention is returning for its eighth year, with tickets now for sale.

Coulee Con (copy)

Coulee Con participants make the rounds in 2018.

Coulee Con, founded to create a supportive, inclusive community around tabletop gaming, will run Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the La Crosse Center. Activities include board games, collectible card games, role-playing games, tabletop miniatures, a play-to-win library and puzzles. Coulee Con also will host a qualifier for the 2023 Catan United States Championship Tournament.

Friday and Saturday will feature tournaments, individual events and a silent auction. Sunday events are family-focused, with a cosplay contest and games tailored for kids. 

Coulee Con will again partner with gaming groups to support the Children's Miracle Network Hospital at Gundersen Health System. Since 2015, over $5,000 has been raised. 

Tickets can be purchased online through Aug. 16 at http://couleecon.com for $20 for Friday or Saturday, or $35 for Friday-Sunday. Day-of ticket prices are $5 higher. Children 10 and under are admitted free, and those 11-17 for $5, with adult ticket purchase. Sunday only tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family. 

 

 

 

 

