Coulee Con gaming event, fundraiser returning for 8th year

The Coulee Con gaming convention is returning for its eighth year, with tickets now for sale.

Coulee Con, founded to create a supportive, inclusive community around tabletop gaming, will run Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the La Crosse Center. Activities include board games, collectible card games, role-playing games, tabletop miniatures, a play-to-win library and puzzles. Coulee Con also will host a qualifier for the 2023 Catan United States Championship Tournament.

Friday and Saturday will feature tournaments, individual events and a silent auction. Sunday events are family-focused, with a cosplay contest and games tailored for kids.

Coulee Con will again partner with gaming groups to support the Children's Miracle Network Hospital at Gundersen Health System. Since 2015, over $5,000 has been raised.

Tickets can be purchased online through Aug. 16 at http://couleecon.com for $20 for Friday or Saturday, or $35 for Friday-Sunday. Day-of ticket prices are $5 higher. Children 10 and under are admitted free, and those 11-17 for $5, with adult ticket purchase. Sunday only tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family.