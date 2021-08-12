Coulee Con is back, event will support Children's Miracle Network

The area's premier gaming event returns this weekend, with tournaments and cosplay coupled with a charitable mission.
Coulee Con 2021, now on its seventh year, will be held Friday through Sunday at the La Crosse Center, with tickets available at the door. Organized by Coulee Gamers Inc, a nonprofit that believes "bringing together gamers of all genres has the power to improve the lives of individuals and the welfare of our community," the event is designed to be an inclusive, friendly atmosphere for families, youth and adults to enjoy board games, collectible card games, miniatures, puzzles, role playing, vendors and a silent auction.
"I think everyone is really excited to have the convention in-person again. The past year has been a challenge for many folks who play tabletop games. It is true that many digital options are available --and many more developed over the last year -- but connecting with folks in-person is really at the core of the hobby," says organizer Josh Hertel. "Coulee Con is special to a lot of folks because of the way it brings different gamers together all under one banner to play for the weekend."
A qualifier for the 2022 Catan United States Championship Tournament will also be held, and a play-to-win library with over 45 unique titles will be onsite.
"It is not often that you're able to (all these games) happening at the same time in the same place," Hertel says. "The special events we are able to run at the convention, such as the play-to-win library where folks have a chance to win games that they play, or the silent auction, where people can sell their games or pick up deals, are unique to conventions and don't really happen outside of them."
Coulee Con has again partnered with the nonprofits Extra Life and "Weirdcards" Charitable Club to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2015, Coulee Con has raised over $5,000 for the CMN at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. This year's goal fundraising goal, through the convention events and "Weirdcards," is $1,000 to $2,000.
"Children's Miracle Network is a really amazing organization in our community. The work that they do in supporting children and their families is incredible," Hertel says. "I've had the opportunity to listen to many of the CMN Heros over the last several years and in every story it is clear how much the work that CMN does is needed in our community and region. I know the coronavirus upended many CMN fundraisers and put them in a challenging spot in terms of raising enough funds to maintain the work that they are doing for children"
Coronavirus precautions will be followed at the event, with masking of all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, recommended. Tables will be spaced at least six feet apart and sanitation supplies will be stationed around the venue for wiping down tables and items after use. Pre-registration online included a question on whether the individual is vaccinated and 78% have reported they are.
Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted, and if symptoms are shown during the event the person will be asked to leave and provide a list of persons they interacted with during the event. Attendees will need to provide a name and phone number should contact tracing be necessary.
Individuals who pre-purchased a badge and are unable to attend or who are not permitted entry due to symptoms will be provided a free badge for the 2022 Coulee Con event. Email coordinator@couleecon.com for more information.
Weekend passes are $40 on site, while Friday or Saturday passes are $25 and Sunday admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Youth 10 and under are admitted free with adult badge purchase.
For a full schedule and event details, visit http://couleecon.com or http://facebook.com/couleecon.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
