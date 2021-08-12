Coulee Con is back, event will support Children's Miracle Network

The area's premier gaming event returns this weekend, with tournaments and cosplay coupled with a charitable mission.

Coulee Con 2021, now on its seventh year, will be held Friday through Sunday at the La Crosse Center, with tickets available at the door. Organized by Coulee Gamers Inc, a nonprofit that believes "bringing together gamers of all genres has the power to improve the lives of individuals and the welfare of our community," the event is designed to be an inclusive, friendly atmosphere for families, youth and adults to enjoy board games, collectible card games, miniatures, puzzles, role playing, vendors and a silent auction.

"I think everyone is really excited to have the convention in-person again. The past year has been a challenge for many folks who play tabletop games. It is true that many digital options are available --and many more developed over the last year -- but connecting with folks in-person is really at the core of the hobby," says organizer Josh Hertel. "Coulee Con is special to a lot of folks because of the way it brings different gamers together all under one banner to play for the weekend."

A qualifier for the 2022 Catan United States Championship Tournament will also be held, and a play-to-win library with over 45 unique titles will be onsite.