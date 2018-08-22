Gamers are a dedicated bunch, none more so than the role players.
When Coulee Con returns for the fourth year this weekend, organizer Josh Hertel knows they'll be the first to arrive at the La Crosse Center event, and the last to leave when the doors close.
"They are hardcore," Hertel said with a laugh.
Role playing is just one of the dozens of endeavors being offered at the gaming convention, running Friday through Sunday and doubling as a fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the La Crosse County Veterans Service Office. The event is expected to draw 600 to 700 people, more than double the attendance of the inaugural convention held at UW-La Crosse in 2015.
"We're at the point now where we can definitely fill a hall," Hertel said of the 2016 move to the La Crosse Center. "We even rented out the arena this year."
The arena will be dedicated to a Grand Prix video game tournament hosted by Paradigm Arcade, an arcade museum in development in La Crosse. Three stages will be utilized, with two ongoing livestreams of the competition.
In addition to digital gaming and live action role playing, plenty of tabletop and stationary games will be in play, from classics such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering to the relatively new Zombie Dice game, which rolled out in 2010.
Card game options run the gamut from Munchkin, a monster and treasure adventure, to DC Comics Deck building. Board games span from Axis and Allies to Telestrations Against Humanity. The latter, designed for devious-minded adults, has a reputation for knocking participants off their seats with laughter. Miniatures and puzzles are also on the schedule.
Gaming options for both youth and adults will be in abundance, and though Hertel says the convention is most popular with individuals in their mid to late 30s, younger generations are getting swept up in the gaming trends of the '80s and '90s. Eurogames, board games of a more sophisticated nature, seem to withstand time.
"I do think we're in kind of a revival and a growth," Hertel said. "When you start seeing things like Settlers of Catan at like, Target, you can tell its popular."
New this year is a qualifier for the Catan United States Championship Tournament, with the winning Coulee Con player advancing to the CUSC 2019 Tournament at the Origins Game Fair next June in Columbus, Ohio. Gas cards will be provided to the winner as travel reimbursement, as well as a complementary Origins Badge pending the number of players in the qualifier.
Other Coulee Con highlights include an expanded play-to-win library, with more than 60 game options from both small and national publishers, and a protospiel event where game designers can test their prototypes. Vendors will be peddling gaming merchandise and collectibles, including custom tables, and food trucks will be parked outside the La Crosse Center.
Charitable organization Extra Life will accept donations for the Children's Miracle Network all three days, with Sunday focused on fundraising for both CMN and veteran work-study programs. Veterans will receive free admission Sunday, and families of up to two adults and four children can enter for $10. A silent auction on Saturday includes high-value items from a stay at Wilderness Resort to a rare Star Wars Death Trooper 1:1 Scale Helmet Replica.
On Sunday, mascots from CMN sponsors Culvers and Dairy Queen will battle it out in Giant Jenga and Hungry Hungry Hippos, and Weirdcards Charitable Club will reprise its Magic the Gathering Tourney, which raised $300 for CMN at last year's event. The 2017 Coulee Con collected over $600 total for CMN, and has set a goal of $1,000 for 2018. Funds will go toward purchasing new equipment for CMN pediatric departments and grant funding for insulin pumps, hearing aids, medication, and adaptive equipment.
"The funds we receive through groups like Coulee Con do wonderful things for the kids serviced by CMN Hospitals both in and out of the hospital setting. It enables us to help kids from colds to cancer," said Rena Cash, program specialist for CMN at Gundersen Health System. "Every dollar that comes in goes toward helping a child get the best possible care that they can and helping a family through some of the hardest moments. I cannot thank Coulee Con enough for putting on this amazing event...we'd especially like to especially thank Josh Hertel for believing in our mission from day one and supporting us year after year."
Hertel encourages novice gamers and curious individuals to drop in on Sunday, and die-hard gamers will want to spring for the three-day pass, which offers up to 34 hours of roleplaying, dice rolling and revelry.
"People are driving down from Madison and the Twin Cities — they're coming to play," Hertel said. "We continue to be a convention really focused on getting the gaming community together... to meet each other, play and foster that connection."
