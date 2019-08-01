The Coulee Council on Addictions annual Home Run event has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 8, due to road construction on Clinton Street Bridge and within the town of Campbell. The event was initially scheduled for Aug. 4 at Plainview Park.
Prepaid registration fees will be applied to the new date. Registered individuals unable to participate on the new date may call Coulee Council on Addictions at 608-784-4177 for a full refund.
