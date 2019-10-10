The Coulee Council on Addictions will be starting a new "Get Your Loved One Sober" class for individuals supporting family members struggling with Substance Use Disorder, meeting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21, at the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., La Crosse.
Based on Robert J. Meyers and Brenda L. Wolfe's book, "Get Your Loved One Sober," the group meetings aim to offer "alternatives to nagging, pleading and threatening."
The classes are free, but the Council asks attendees to buy the book to follow along. The book can be purchased at the Recovery Center during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration is required to allot supplies, and can be made by calling 784-4177.
