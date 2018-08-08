The Coulee Council on Addictions will host a ribbon-cutting and open house at its new Coulee Recovery Center at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 933 Ferry St. in La Crosse.
The opening of the center coincides with the 50th anniversary of the council, which raised more than $3 million to build and furnish the 13,000-square-foot facility.
The agency, which had operated out of an aging house on West Avenue, is expected to be able to serve more people and provide more meeting space to help accommodate up to 50 support groups, as well as ample parking it didn’t have before.
It also has a kitchen with two large refrigerators and a freezer, as well as another refrigerator and freezer in its food pantry, which will make it easier to provide meals for clients.
It has offices for staffers and volunteers, as well as storage space that had been lacking in the house.
