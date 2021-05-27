 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative ending weekly updates, guidance
0 comments
alert top story

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative ending weekly updates, guidance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With local coronavirus case rates remaining low and vaccination numbers increasing, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is ceasing weekly updates and county-specific guidance for area businesses and individuals.

First COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

For the duration of the pandemic, the La Crosse County Health Department, and upon its development the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, has provided regular information, case numbers, deaths, and demographic breakdowns for coronavirus infections, as well as outlines for precautions to be taken by public entities and community members. 

The Collaborative's website and "Check the Spread" page for businesses will in the coming weeks begin redirecting visitors to state and national resource sites. In addition to recent low infection rates, the change follows the the updated guidance of the CDC and DHS which allows fully vaccinated individuals to stop wearing face masks in most settings, save for healthcare facilities, public transportation, schools or establishments which independently elect to continue enforcing face coverings. 

"The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative remains supportive of businesses who continue to require anyone who enters their premises to wear a mask," the Collaborative says. "We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Those who are unvaccinated, including people under age 12, should still wear masks when in public."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for anyone 12 and older, and Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine are offered to those 18 and older. Local sites including Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, Weber Health, the Community Vaccine Clinic at U-WL and Walgreens provide vaccinations. More information can be found at vaccines.gov

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative "extends a genuine thank you to the community for the careful adherence to guidance over the past year."

Says the Collaborative, "We rose to the challenge, took care of each other, and we’re in a better place today because we got through the pandemic together. This is another reason the La Crosse area is an incredible place to call home."

Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. The company released the data on May 6, along with its first quarter earnings. The preliminary data showed a 96 percent efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna will submit full data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was the second to receive a green light from the FDA after Pfizer's. The success of the young company's vaccine also led to the first profit-making quarter in its history. In the first quarter, the Moderna team delivered on its supply commitments to many governments and helped protect more than 100 million people, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC. This accomplishment translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News