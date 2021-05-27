Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative ending weekly updates, guidance

With local coronavirus case rates remaining low and vaccination numbers increasing, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is ceasing weekly updates and county-specific guidance for area businesses and individuals.

For the duration of the pandemic, the La Crosse County Health Department, and upon its development the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, has provided regular information, case numbers, deaths, and demographic breakdowns for coronavirus infections, as well as outlines for precautions to be taken by public entities and community members.

The Collaborative's website and "Check the Spread" page for businesses will in the coming weeks begin redirecting visitors to state and national resource sites. In addition to recent low infection rates, the change follows the the updated guidance of the CDC and DHS which allows fully vaccinated individuals to stop wearing face masks in most settings, save for healthcare facilities, public transportation, schools or establishments which independently elect to continue enforcing face coverings.