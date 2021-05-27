Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative ending weekly updates, guidance

With local coronavirus case rates remaining low and vaccination numbers increasing, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is ceasing weekly updates and county-specific guidance for area businesses and individuals.
For the duration of the pandemic, the La Crosse County Health Department, and upon its development the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, has provided regular information, case numbers, deaths, and demographic breakdowns for coronavirus infections, as well as outlines for precautions to be taken by public entities and community members.
The Collaborative's website and "Check the Spread" page for businesses will in the coming weeks begin redirecting visitors to state and national resource sites. In addition to recent low infection rates, the change follows the the updated guidance of the CDC and DHS which allows fully vaccinated individuals to stop wearing face masks in most settings, save for healthcare facilities, public transportation, schools or establishments which independently elect to continue enforcing face coverings.
"The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative remains supportive of businesses who continue to require anyone who enters their premises to wear a mask," the Collaborative says. "We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Those who are unvaccinated, including people under age 12, should still wear masks when in public."
The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for anyone 12 and older, and Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine are offered to those 18 and older. Local sites including Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, Weber Health, the Community Vaccine Clinic at U-WL and Walgreens provide vaccinations. More information can be found at vaccines.gov.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative "extends a genuine thank you to the community for the careful adherence to guidance over the past year."
Says the Collaborative, "We rose to the challenge, took care of each other, and we’re in a better place today because we got through the pandemic together. This is another reason the La Crosse area is an incredible place to call home."
