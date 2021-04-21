Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate in yellow

La Crosse County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a running total of 12,565 positives, while negative tests have reached 56,808.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 4.4 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From April 12-18, La Crosse County recorded 36 cases of COVID-19, with 44.4% female and 55.6% male.

Symptoms were reported for 34 individuals, with 64.7% experiencing mild symptoms, 14.7% moderate, 14.7% severe and 5.9% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 34 individuals, with 50% infected via community spread, 38.2% through close contact, 8.8% from travel and 2.9% associated with an outbreak.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 18:

New case rate: 4.4 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 0.8 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for