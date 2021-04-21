 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate in yellow
0 comments
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate in yellow

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a running total of 12,565 positives, while negative tests have reached 56,808.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 4.4 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From April 12-18, La Crosse County recorded 36 cases of COVID-19, with 44.4% female and 55.6% male.

Symptoms were reported for 34 individuals, with 64.7% experiencing mild symptoms, 14.7% moderate, 14.7% severe and 5.9% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 34 individuals, with 50% infected via community spread, 38.2% through close contact, 8.8% from travel and 2.9% associated with an outbreak.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 18:

New case rate: 4.4 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 0.8 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 94.4% (green)

Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 84.9% (yellow)

Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 84.9% (green)

Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 100% (green)

Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 89.9% (green)

Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 6.9 (green)

On the state level, 626 cases were confirmed for a running total of 592,262 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,811,070, up 4,439.

Hospitalizations rose by 70, with 28,764 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 3 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,721.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 3,978,523 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 91,198 in La Crosse County.

A total of 38,530, or 32.6%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News