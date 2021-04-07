 Skip to main content
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate remains in yellow
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate remains in yellow

La Crosse County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a running total of 12,487 positives, while negative tests have reached 55,778.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 6.3 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From March 29 through April 4, La Crosse County recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, with 55.8% female and 44.2% male.

Symptoms were reported for 48 individuals, with 64.4% experiencing mild symptoms, 22.9% moderate and 2.1% severe, while 10.4% were asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 40 individuals, with 70% infected via community spread and 30% through close contact. 

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 4:

New case rate: 6.3 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 2.3 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 76.9% (red)

Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 92.9% (green)

Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 89.9% (green)

Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 100% (green)

Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)

Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 8.45 (green)

On the state level, 727 cases were confirmed for a running total of 581,797 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,756,357, up 4,421 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 25, with 27,894 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and five new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,653.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 3,195,625 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 74,962 in La Crosse County.

A total of 29,495, or 25%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

