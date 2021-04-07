Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate remains in yellow

La Crosse County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a running total of 12,487 positives, while negative tests have reached 55,778.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 6.3 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From March 29 through April 4, La Crosse County recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, with 55.8% female and 44.2% male.

Symptoms were reported for 48 individuals, with 64.4% experiencing mild symptoms, 22.9% moderate and 2.1% severe, while 10.4% were asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 40 individuals, with 70% infected via community spread and 30% through close contact.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 4:

New case rate: 6.3 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 2.3 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 76.9% (red)