Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level medium, case rate remains in yellow

La Crosse County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a running total of 12,487 positives, while negative tests have reached 55,778.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 6.3 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.
From March 29 through April 4, La Crosse County recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, with 55.8% female and 44.2% male.
Symptoms were reported for 48 individuals, with 64.4% experiencing mild symptoms, 22.9% moderate and 2.1% severe, while 10.4% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 40 individuals, with 70% infected via community spread and 30% through close contact.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 4:
New case rate: 6.3 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)
New hospitalization rate: 2.3 per 100,000 people per day (green).
COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 76.9% (red)
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 92.9% (green)
Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 89.9% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 100% (green)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 8.45 (green)
On the state level, 727 cases were confirmed for a running total of 581,797 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,756,357, up 4,421 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 25, with 27,894 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and five new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,653.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 3,195,625 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 74,962 in La Crosse County.
A total of 29,495, or 25%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.
