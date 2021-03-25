Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative keeps strategy level yellow, disease level lowest since June

La Crosse County recorded 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, marking the third day in a row the county has added double-digit cases.

It is the first time the county has reported at least 10 new cases on three straight days since Feb. 26-28.

DHS reported 82 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 12.77%.

The county has averaged 7.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 7.14 on Wednesday and 6.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,377, which grows to 13,151 when including probable cases. DHS reported Thursday that 94 of those cases are active.

Of Thursday’s reported cases, three were children to age 9, six were people ages 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 70s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Thursday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 10.25%, up from 10.12% on Wednesday and 8.18% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 9.19%, down from 9.62% on Wednesday but up from 4.35% a week ago.

Total positivity is at 18.44%, which is down from 18.51% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 80.

Medium strategy

The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 6.05 per 100,000 per day for the period of March 15-21 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

"Our county has not seen a level of disease this low since June 2020, right before our first spike in cases," the Collaborative says. "It has been over a month with zero deaths due to COVID and two weeks since we have had a positive case in a long-term care facility."

According to the Collaborative, 10 individuals were newly hospitalized for the coronavirus last week, but no COVID patients have required ICU care in the past 14 days.

From March 15 through March 21, La Crosse County recorded 50 cases of COVID-19, with around 1/3 of patients female and 2/3 male.

Of those who reported symptoms, 50% experienced mild symptoms, 36% moderate and 4% severe, while 10% were asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was divided around 50/50 between close contact and community spread.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending March 21:

New case rate: 6.05 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 1.5 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 94% (green)

Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 84% (yellow)

Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 83.8% (green)

Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 87.7% (green)

Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 92% (green)

Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 10.25% (yellow)

On the state level, 537 another cases were confirmed for a running total of 574,436 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,698,173, up 4,477 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 60, with 27,314 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 2 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,599.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2,463,534 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 59,296 in La Crosse County.

A total of 23,302 La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.