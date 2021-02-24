Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy level at medium, local deaths rise to 77

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 77.
Wednesday’s reported deaths are the first since Feb. 9. The county has reported four deaths in February.
The county also added 18 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to DHS. DHS reported 205 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 8.07%.
The county has averaged 10.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 12.14 on Tuesday and 15.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 12,162, which grows to 12,811 when including probable cases. DHS reported Wednesday that 196 of those cases are active.
Of Wednesday’s reported cases, three were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, four were in their 50s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Wednesday.
The seven-day rate is at 8.45%, down from 10.28% on Tuesday and 12.01% a week ago; Wednesday marked the first day since Oct. 13 that the seven-day rate has been below 10%. The 14-day rate is at 10.22%, down from 10.96% on Tuesday and 14.25% a week ago.
Total positivity dropped to 18.96%, which is down from 19.11% a week ago.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in red and hospitalization use and capacity in green.
From Feb. 8 through 14, La Crosse County recorded 116 cases of COVID-19, with 51.7% of patients female and 48.3% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30-39 at 18.1%, those 50 to 59 at 13.79% and those 40 to 49 at 11.21%.
Symptoms were reported by 102 individuals, with 60.8% experiencing mild symptoms, 23.5% moderate and 4.9% severe, while 10.8% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 102 individuals, with 58.8% infected via close contact, 40.2% through community spread and 1% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Jan. 10:
- New case rate: 11.6 per 100,000 people per day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 5 per 100,000 people per day (green).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 88.4% (green)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 84.6% (yellow)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 83.8% (green)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 87.9% (green)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 11% (yellow)
On the state level, another 747 cases were confirmed for a running total of 561,311 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,603,118, up 4,517 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 55, with 25,893 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 25 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,342.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,216,079 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 32,360 doses in La Crosse County.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 3, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
