Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy level at medium, local deaths rise to 77

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 77.

Wednesday’s reported deaths are the first since Feb. 9. The county has reported four deaths in February.

The county also added 18 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to DHS. DHS reported 205 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 8.07%.

The county has averaged 10.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 12.14 on Tuesday and 15.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,162, which grows to 12,811 when including probable cases. DHS reported Wednesday that 196 of those cases are active.

Of Wednesday’s reported cases, three were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, four were in their 50s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Wednesday.