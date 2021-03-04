Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy level at medium, nearly all metrics in green

La Crosse County added nine cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing confirmed positives to 12,277.

Of the new cases, three were attributed to those 20 to 29, two to those 60 to 69, and one each to those in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 80s. Negative tests rose by 65. The running total for hospitalizations is 370, and deaths remain at 80.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update

The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in red and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From Feb. 15 through 28, La Crosse County recorded 201 cases of COVID-19, with 50.7% of patients female and 49.3% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30 to 39 at 13.43%, and those 18 to 24 and 40 to 49 at 12.94% each.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Symptom levels were reported by 188 individuals, with 61.7% experiencing mild symptoms, 22.3% moderate and 6.9% severe, while 9% were asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 175 individuals, with 52.6% infected via close contact, 46.9% through community spread and 0.6% from travel.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics: