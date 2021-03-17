Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy level at medium, next vaccine group opening a week early

A year ago La Crosse County reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and after reaching a daily high of 298 cases on Nov. 19, and 21 coronavirus deaths in December alone, positivity rates began to drop in 2021.

On Wednesday 10 new positives were confirmed and the new case rate for the week was down to seven per 100,000 per day, the lowest number in six months.

However, March 17 also marked the first report of the presence of the B.1.1.7 SARS CoV-2 (U.K.) variant in La Crosse County, underscoring the need to continue masking, distancing and sanitation despite the relaxation of business capacity guidelines and the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(See Sunday's Tribune for more on COVID-19, one year later.)

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update

The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From March 8 through 14, La Crosse County recorded 59 cases of COVID-19, with 42.4% of patients female and 57.6% male. The top two age brackets infected were those 40-49 at 25.42% and those 30-39 at 18.64%.