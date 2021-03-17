Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy level at medium, next vaccine group opening a week early

A year ago La Crosse County reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and after reaching a daily high of 298 cases on Nov. 19, and 21 coronavirus deaths in December alone, positivity rates began to drop in 2021.
On Wednesday 10 new positives were confirmed and the new case rate for the week was down to seven per 100,000 per day, the lowest number in six months.
However, March 17 also marked the first report of the presence of the B.1.1.7 SARS CoV-2 (U.K.) variant in La Crosse County, underscoring the need to continue masking, distancing and sanitation despite the relaxation of business capacity guidelines and the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow and hospitalization use and capacity in green.
From March 8 through 14, La Crosse County recorded 59 cases of COVID-19, with 42.4% of patients female and 57.6% male. The top two age brackets infected were those 40-49 at 25.42% and those 30-39 at 18.64%.
Symptoms were reported by 55 individuals, with 60% experiencing mild symptoms, 23.6% moderate and 3.6% severe, while 12.7% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 53 individuals, with 45.3% infected via close contact, 52.8% through community spread and 1.9% via travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending March 7:
New case rate: 7 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)
New hospitalization rate: 2.3 per 100,000 people per day (green).
COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 88.1% (green)
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 87.2% (yellow)
Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 86.1% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 94.9% (green)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 98.3% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 9.5% (green)
On the state level, another 318 cases were confirmed for a running total of 570,730 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,675,211, up 2,530 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 53, with 26,942 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 15 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,554.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2,049,457 vaccine doses had been given as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 49,525 in La Crosse County.
Next vaccine eligibility group opening early
The DHS Tuesday announced the next vaccine group, those 16 and older with select health conditions, will now be eligible staring March 22, a week earlier than the prior March 29 date given.
"Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
Currently eligible are frontline healthcare personnel, residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, police and fire, correctional staff, those 65 and older, school and childcare staff, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, staff and residents in congregate living facilities, restaurant workers, clergy and essential criminal court personnel. Some groups are being prioritized by local vaccination sites.
Vaccine eligibility will open to all adults May 1.
For more information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or call 844-684-1064.
