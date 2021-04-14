Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative leaves strategy medium, nearly 29% of residents fully vaccinated

La Crosse County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a running total of 12,530 positives, while negative tests have reached 56,376.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow at 5.6 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From April 5-11, La Crosse County recorded 46 cases of COVID-19, with 50% female and 50% male.

Symptoms were reported for 40 individuals, with 65% experiencing mild symptoms, 30% moderate and 5% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 40 individuals, with 62.5% infected via community spread and 37.5% through close contact.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 11:

New case rate: 5.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)

New hospitalization rate: 3.5 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 91.3% (green)

