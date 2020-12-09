Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative metrics show improvement, 75 new cases Wednesday

Another 75 COVID-19 cases were confirmed for La Crosse County Wednesday, while three metrics of the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative moved out of the red zone.
Of Wednesday's cases, ages were listed for 72 cases. Six were attributed to those under 9, 11 to those 10-19, 13 to those 20-29, 10 to those 30-39, 16 to those 40-49, 10 to those 50-59, six to those 60-69, and three to those 70-79.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 43. A total of 277 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Dashboard
For the seven-day period ending Dec. 6, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 521 new cases, with 54.3% of patients female and 45.7% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30 to 39 at 17.27%, those 18 to 24 at 16.12% and those 40 to 49 at 12.86%.
Symptoms were reported by 264 individuals, with 40.5% experiencing mild symptoms, 36.7% moderate and 14.4% severe, while 8.3% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 174 individuals, with 59.8% infected via close contact and 40.2 through community spread.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics:
- New case rate: 62.9 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 60.5 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 13.2 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 80.2% (yellow)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 75.1% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 74.9% (yellow)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 37.2% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 92.1% (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 29.3% (red)
Support Local Journalism
The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.
Schools are urged to cancel all concerts, sporting events, practices and club meetings through at least Jan. 4, with virtual learning highly advised. Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices. Holiday season celebrations with non-household members are discouraged, as is shopping in crowded stores.
New guidelines
The Wisconsin Department of Health is following the new CDC guidelines for quarantine length. The La Crosse County Health Departments reminds community members a 14-day quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure remains the safest option. Risk of viral spread is increased with the 10 day and seven day options.
Shortened options, if the patient can adhere to distancing, masking, disinfection and hygiene practices for a full 14 days, are as follows:
- Quarantine can end after day 10 if no symptoms are present. Daily symptom monitoring must continue through day 14. No test is required for this option.
- Quarantine can end after day seven if the result of a COVID-19 test on day six or later is negative and if no symptoms are present. Daily symptom monitoring must continue through day 14.
State data
Another 3,619 cases were confirmed for a running total of 422,065 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,216,057, up 8,107 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 215, with 18,715 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 81 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,887.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.