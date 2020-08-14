Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative model to replace former virus risk assessment compass, 9 new coronavirus cases reported

The La Crosse County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and introduced its new COVID-19 evaluation collaboration with Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Friday’s lab-confirmed cases are attributed to five individuals in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 40s. There have been a total of 957 local cases of the coronavirus, with 836 patients considered recovered and six currently hospitalized. One local individual has died from COVID-19, and 18,727 residents have tested negative.

The La Crosse County Health Department will no longer release daily case counts, rather sharing the weekly total on Friday afternoons. At the state level, cases increased by 1,021 for a running total of 64,227, while an additional 9,418 negative tests came in, bringing that total to 1,044,613. Seven more Wisconsinites have died from the virus, with 1,025 total fatalities, and 5,235 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 65 since yesterday. The La Crosse County Health Department during its Friday press conference detailed the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative with Gundersen and Mayo, which will provide a weekly “snapshot” of the local status of the coronavirus. The information is intended to assist area schools, businesses and organizations in considering their options and responses to the pandemic, and replaces the former Coulee COVID-19 Compass.