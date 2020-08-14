Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative model to replace former virus risk assessment compass, 9 new coronavirus cases reported

The La Crosse County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and introduced its new COVID-19 evaluation collaboration with Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Friday’s lab-confirmed cases are attributed to five individuals in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 40s. There have been a total of 957 local cases of the coronavirus, with 836 patients considered recovered and six currently hospitalized. One local individual has died from COVID-19, and 18,727 residents have tested negative.
The La Crosse County Health Department will no longer release daily case counts, rather sharing the weekly total on Friday afternoons. At the state level, cases increased by 1,021 for a running total of 64,227, while an additional 9,418 negative tests came in, bringing that total to 1,044,613. Seven more Wisconsinites have died from the virus, with 1,025 total fatalities, and 5,235 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 65 since yesterday. The La Crosse County Health Department during its Friday press conference detailed the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative with Gundersen and Mayo, which will provide a weekly “snapshot” of the local status of the coronavirus. The information is intended to assist area schools, businesses and organizations in considering their options and responses to the pandemic, and replaces the former Coulee COVID-19 Compass.
On Tuesdays, Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative members will receive the newest data, and review it the following day to prepare recommendations for the community dependent on how the data fits the metrics.
These metrics and advisements will be shared with schools, businesses and other area stakeholders on Thursdays, and with the public on Fridays.
“We’ve worked together pretty intensely in the past few weeks,” says infectious disease control physician Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gundersen. The new COVID-19 evaluation model is based on the Harvard Global Health Institute’s Key Metrics for COVID-19 Suppression initiative and adapted to fit the Coulee Region.
“This is an extremely reputable group we’ve founded this on,” Kowalski says.
The new primary metrics include both new case rate and new related hospitalization rate per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, as well as hospital capacity and capability in meeting COVID-19 care needs.
Community indicators also being taken into consideration are the percent of cases interviewed within two days of test results (85% goal), the percent of identified contacts traced (80% goal) and percentage of those reached within two days (75% goal) and the percentage at which the daily testing goal is met (75% goal).
Additional community indicators include the testing turnaround time (85% in two days goal) and percent of positive tests (under 10% goal).
The information will be updated weekly on the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative web page, which is set to launch in the coming week. The site will include a metrics tab, with data on new case rate, new hospitalization rate and care capacity, and a community indicators tab.
Additional features include a case demographic page, with cases broken down by age, gender, city of residence, symptom severity, etc., and travel guidance dependent on the current local pandemic status.
If the metrics remain mainly stable for the week, the Collaborative may not host its usual Friday Facebook Live press briefing.
Some community members had previously voiced concerns about the accuracy of the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, and Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo Clinic Health System says that while the Compass, which has similar metrics to that of the Collaborative, was a “really useful tool” as information about the virus changes, the evaluation and recommendation process needed to be more flexible, and the new model is based more in epidemiology.
The Compass, says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, placed “too much emphasis on a single light, and it isn’t just that simple.”
While individual metrics under the Collaborative model have indicator lights, there is not an overall risk level color. The Compass had compiled all the metrics to determine one of four risk level colors, with red severe, that determined precautions and instructions for community members.
“It’s not an ‘if this, then that’ type of formula, it’s not ‘this color means these responses,’ “ Kowalski says of the newer, more “nimble” model.
Context needs to be taken into consideration, he says, using the example of an outbreak in a care facility. While of great concern for residents and staff in the building, the risk to the greater public is less given the largely closed location of the viral spread.
During the press conference, Collaborative members also addressed questions surrounding a local COVID-19 patient who has tested positive for the virus twice. Fitzgerald and Kowalski said they believed this to be a case not of reinfection, but a slow viral shedding of RNA.
“This idea of reinfection ... really to this point in the pandemic there has not been a convulsive, without a doubt case of reinfection out there,” Kowalski said. “A person with COVID can continue to shed RNA for weeks or months... there could be reinfection at some point in the future, that could happen, it wouldn’t be surprising, but right now (that isn’t likely the case).”
Addressing the virus in general, Fitzgerald reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask in public, physical distancing and hand hygiene, and said fortunately “The overall (pandemic) status is improving in La Crosse County.”
Rombalski reminds residents that combatting the virus is a team effort that includes every member of the community, and that it is impossible to forecast where the pandemic will be at in the coming months.
“The virus is still very young, very new, and we’re still learning a lot about it,” Rombalski said. “It’s a pandemic — things aren’t always black and white. We have to be flexible.”
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible. Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
