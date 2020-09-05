Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative now releasing case updates only on Wednesdays,state reports 26 new La Crosse County cases

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative announced it will no longer be posting seven-day coronavirus case number updates on Monday, with all data and metrics now being shared weekly on Wednesdays.
Case counts and breakdowns, along with risk level and metric statuses, will be available online by 3 p.m. Wednesdays at https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19.
Previously, positive and negative testing rates for the seven-day period ending Sunday were posted Mondays on Facebook, with data encompassing the previous seven-day period ending Tuesdays shared on the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative on Wednesdays.
"COVID-19 requires a lot of flexibility and patience for our community and we greatly appreciate your continued patience with us as we work through this COVID-19 pandemic together," the La Crosse County Health Department stated in regards to the change.
While La Crosse County Health Department discontinued daily case updates a few weeks ago, preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services put La Crosse County at 1,312 total cases Saturday, an increase of 26 cases from Friday.
Statewide, an additional 946 Wisconsinites tested positive for the coronavirus, for a running total of 80,300. Negative tests increased by 7,075 for a total of 1,217,278.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin were up by 50, with 6,048 residents ever hospitalized, and 15 more deaths were confirmed, bringing coronavirus related fatalities to 1,168.
With coronavirus cases trending upward, the La Crosse County Health Department urges caution when hosting or attending Labor Day gatherings.
Events should be held outdoors and with sufficient space for social distancing.
Guests and hosts should sanitize their hands frequently, clean high-touch surfaces often, and avoid potluck style meals.
It is recommended each person provide their own food and drink and use disposable dishes and cutlery. Masks should be worn when not eating.
In addition, the La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.