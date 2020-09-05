Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative now releasing case updates only on Wednesdays,state reports 26 new La Crosse County cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative announced it will no longer be posting seven-day coronavirus case number updates on Monday, with all data and metrics now being shared weekly on Wednesdays.

Case counts and breakdowns, along with risk level and metric statuses, will be available online by 3 p.m. Wednesdays at https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19.

Previously, positive and negative testing rates for the seven-day period ending Sunday were posted Mondays on Facebook, with data encompassing the previous seven-day period ending Tuesdays shared on the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative on Wednesdays.

"COVID-19 requires a lot of flexibility and patience for our community and we greatly appreciate your continued patience with us as we work through this COVID-19 pandemic together," the La Crosse County Health Department stated in regards to the change.

While La Crosse County Health Department discontinued daily case updates a few weeks ago, preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services put La Crosse County at 1,312 total cases Saturday, an increase of 26 cases from Friday.