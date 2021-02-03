Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative puts case rate in red, but most metrics show improvement

La Crosse County lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 11,815, with 41 new positives reported Wednesday.
Of the new cases, five were attributed to youth 9 and younger, six to those 10-19, 10 to those in their 20s, eight to those in their 30s, four to those in their 40s, five to those in their 50s, three to those in their 60s, and one to an individual in their 80s. One case was removed from the 70-79 age bracket.
Another 161 negative tests were reported Wednesday, and coronavirus deaths remain at 74.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
From Jan. 18 through 24, La Crosse County recorded 225 cases of COVID-19, with 51.8% of patients female and 48.2% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 50 to 59 at 15.56%, those 18 to 24 at 15.11% and those 30 to 39 at 14.67%.
Symptoms were reported by 190 individuals, with 57.9% experiencing mild symptoms, 31.6% moderate and 4.2% severe, while 6.3% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 181 individuals, with 60.2% infected via close contact, 37% through community spread and 2.8% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Jan. 31:
- New case rate: 32.6 per 100,000 people per day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 4.7 per 100,000 people per day (green).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 87.7% (green)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 82.7% (yellow)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 82.1% (green)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 26.5% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 99.6 (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 21.2% (red)
On the state level, another 1,177 cases were confirmed for a running total of 545,437 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,517,446, up 4,689 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 94, with 24,554 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 14 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,951.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 604,673 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 17,103 in La Crosse County.
