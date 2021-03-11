Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative puts case rate in yellow, strategy level remains medium

La Crosse County recorded 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one day after DHS removed 44 cases from the county’s total.

DHS reported 72 new negative tests in the county Thursday, putting its daily positivity rate at 18.18%.

The county has averaged 0.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 15.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,278, which grows to 13,018 when including probable cases. DHS reported Thursday that 121 of those cases are active.

Of Thursday’s reported cases, three were people ages 10-19, three were people in their 20s, six were in their 40s and four were in their 50s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 0.20%, which is down from 12.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 7.98%, which is down from 8.52% a week ago.

Total positivity is at 18.59%, which is down from 18.74% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 80.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update