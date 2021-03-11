Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative puts case rate in yellow, strategy level remains medium

La Crosse County recorded 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one day after DHS removed 44 cases from the county’s total.
DHS reported 72 new negative tests in the county Thursday, putting its daily positivity rate at 18.18%.
The county has averaged 0.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 15.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 12,278, which grows to 13,018 when including probable cases. DHS reported Thursday that 121 of those cases are active.
Of Thursday’s reported cases, three were people ages 10-19, three were people in their 20s, six were in their 40s and four were in their 50s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 0.20%, which is down from 12.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 7.98%, which is down from 8.52% a week ago.
Total positivity is at 18.59%, which is down from 18.74% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 80.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow and hospitalization use and capacity in green.
From March 1 through 7, La Crosse County recorded 79 cases of COVID-19, with 44.3% of patients female and 55.7% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18-24 at 17.72%, those 60-69 at 15.19% and those 40-49 at 11.39%.
Symptoms were reported by 69 individuals, with 52.2% experiencing mild symptoms, 20.3% moderate and 13% severe, while 14.5% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 65 individuals, with 36.9% infected via close contact and 63.1% through community spread.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending March 7:
New case rate: 9.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow)
New hospitalization rate: per 100,000 people per day (green).
COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 86.1% (green)
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 82.7% (yellow)
Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 82.7% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 76.2% (green)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 97.5% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 12.3% (yellow)
On the state level, another 502 cases were confirmed for a running total of 568,352 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,658,651, up 3,693 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 40, with 26,670 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and no new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 6,524.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,800,742 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 44,372 doses in La Crosse County.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.