Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative relaxes guidelines, allows businesses at 75% capacity; experts express caution

"It's not the time to get complacent," Naik says, stressing the importance of masking, distancing and getting vaccines to as many as possible in an efficient manner. Emergent strains of COVID-19, appearing globally and present in Wisconsin, are faster spreading and could lead to increased cases, he notes.

"We have reasons to be pleased and optimistic the case rate is falling, but we have to realize there are reasons for that," Naik says. The drop in positives is evidence of the efficacy of prevention tactics in minimizing spread, and returning to pre-pandemic practices -- attending large celebrations, socializing in crowded bars and restaurants, going without face coverings -- could manifest in a resurgence of infections.

"This virus is really transmitted based mostly on what our choices are behaviorally. (If we backpedal on precautions) this virus is always happy to look for new hosts," Naik says. "We really need to be proactive and not reactive to get back to what we all want to do, which is live more normally. We have a few more months of really bearing down and doing the absolute best practice public health measures to get to our ultimate goal."