Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports 77 new coronavirus cases during seven-day period, explains change to weekly updates

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative introduced its new website Friday and gave the first coronavirus case update in a week, citing 77 total new cases between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, a partnership among the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, receives the data for the previous seven days on Tuesdays, and will release it, along with community recommendations, on Wednesdays online at https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19. A weekly case number update without age and gender breakdown will be posted at noon Mondays.
In addressing the change from daily to weekly case counts, the La Crosse County Health Department shared this message with community members via Facebook:
"We realize that the discontinuation of some data/information may not be widely popular. Each task takes a significant amount of staff time, and at this time, we are working to streamline our processes to best utilize our resources available. We hope that offering information in a weekly format will also provide a better look at our trends over time."
During a press conference Friday, La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski further addressed the decision, stating, "Moving to the weekly case counts really helps us see that data in a better context. It's really more accurate to look at it for a time period of more than a day because various things can come into account with a higher or lower case count on a particular day, and that includes testing and when test results come in. So there really is a lot of potential variables, and providing (numbers) on a weekly level is really more accurate and a better description of what that should tell us...and how to advise your behavior changes."
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative member Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo Clinic Health System added, "When you look at a daily case rate, especially when you set up a large testing site...you may just have a real sawtooth pattern to the case rate, and the seven-day average takes away those spikes that really, from an epidemiology standpoint, really aren't as informative to the community."
The 77 new cases from Aug. 11 through Aug. 18 bring the running total for lab-confirmed cases in La Crosse County to 986, with 871 considered recovered and seven currently hospitalized. There remains only one death due to the coronavirus in La Crosse County.
The breakdown for the 77 cases is 50.6% female and 49.4% male, with the most cases, 46.7%, attributed to individuals in their 20s.
The second highest demographic involved those in their 30s at 14.29%, and the third in their 50s at 11.69%. Those in their 40s, 60s and 70s accounted for between 5% and 8% each, and those under 14 or older than 80 for 1.3% each.
Mild symptoms were experienced by 53.1% of patients, with 28.1% reporting moderate symptoms and 10.9% severe. Just under 8% were asymptomatic.
As of Aug. 18, La Crosse County has a new rate of 7.6% per 100,000 cases, which places it in the yellow category.
The metrics of new hospitalization rate per 100,000 is green with a percentage of 0.73, and care capacity -- which measures if all patients can be quickly tested and cared for -- is also green.
All but one of the community indicators were green, having exceeded the goals of 85% of cases interviewed within two days; 80% of identified contacts traced and 75% reached in two days; daily testing at 75% and a positive test ratio of under 10%.
Only the indicator of testing turnaround fell under the yellow category, at just 1% below the 85% goal of two days.
"We're heading in the right direction, and this is really due to the discipline of our community members," Dr. Todd Kowalksi of Gundersen Health System said of the adherence to masking, social distancing and hand hygiene guidance.
In regards to students in K-12, Kowalski said "We acknowledge the current state is not ideal for child health, but we must keep kids and school staff safe. Our hope through the collaborative is to provide the science as best we can to support local schools, parents and families in their decision-making for both education plans and for sports and activities. Our priority is to get the virus under control so we can then offer recommendations on how to safely resume somewhat normal activities."
At the college level, Rombalski said a university "Strike team" comprised of Western Technical College, UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University representatives has been discussing and developing action plans for potential coronavirus outbreaks as well as ensuring proper precautionary measures.
In addition, a student wellness coordinator and advisory team at UW-L has been conducting focus groups to "better understand the barriers to mask use," and after polling students placed an order for 6,000 masks in three different designs and styles to be distributed in the Downtown La Crosse area during the first few weeks of school.
With cold and flu season approaching, Fitzgerald advised those with sniffles, cough or sore throat to "when in doubt, get tested" for COVID-19." Kowalski advised community members to get their flu shots, stating, "There has never been a year I would more strongly encourage getting a flu vaccine."
Given the most recent data from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, Fitzgerald gave these recommendations to the community:
- If you have any potential COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and see your provider to be tested
- Wear a mask in public
- Keep a six-foot distance from non-household members
- Wash hands frequently and avoid touching your face
- Avoid unnecessary travel to places with higher case rates
- Limit groups to 50 people in an indoor location and 100 outdoors
- Minimize mass gatherings in public places
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.
Those age 5 or older experiencing any of the following symptoms are eligible for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.