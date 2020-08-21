Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports 77 new coronavirus cases during seven-day period, explains change to weekly updates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative introduced its new website Friday and gave the first coronavirus case update in a week, citing 77 total new cases between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, a partnership among the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, receives the data for the previous seven days on Tuesdays, and will release it, along with community recommendations, on Wednesdays online at https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19. A weekly case number update without age and gender breakdown will be posted at noon Mondays.

In addressing the change from daily to weekly case counts, the La Crosse County Health Department shared this message with community members via Facebook:

"We realize that the discontinuation of some data/information may not be widely popular. Each task takes a significant amount of staff time, and at this time, we are working to streamline our processes to best utilize our resources available. We hope that offering information in a weekly format will also provide a better look at our trends over time."