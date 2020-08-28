Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports 80 new coronavirus cases between Aug. 19 to 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative updated its seven-day case data Friday, reporting 80 new coronavirus cases between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

Individuals in their 20s comprised 55% of the new cases, with those age 15 to 19 a distant second at 10%. People in their 30s, 50s and 60s accounted for 6.25% each, with the remaining age groups between 1.5 to 5%. Of the 80 patients, 67.5% are females.

Mild symptoms were experienced by 72.9% of patients, with 20.8% reporting moderate and 6.3% severe symptoms. Close contact was the cause of 50.9% of the new cases, followed by community spread at 41.5% and travel at 7.5%.

The running total for local lab-confirmed positives for the virus is 1,069, with 967 patients considered recovered and eight currently hospitalized. There continues to be only one La Crosse County death due to COVID-19.

A partnership between the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative uses the Harvard Global Health Institute model as a guide for assessing the level of concern for the coronavirus in La Crosse County.

The risk level, and recommended precautionary actions, are measured through a series of metrics and community indicators.