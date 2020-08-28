Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports 80 new coronavirus cases between Aug. 19 to 25

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative updated its seven-day case data Friday, reporting 80 new coronavirus cases between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.
Individuals in their 20s comprised 55% of the new cases, with those age 15 to 19 a distant second at 10%. People in their 30s, 50s and 60s accounted for 6.25% each, with the remaining age groups between 1.5 to 5%. Of the 80 patients, 67.5% are females.
Mild symptoms were experienced by 72.9% of patients, with 20.8% reporting moderate and 6.3% severe symptoms. Close contact was the cause of 50.9% of the new cases, followed by community spread at 41.5% and travel at 7.5%.
The running total for local lab-confirmed positives for the virus is 1,069, with 967 patients considered recovered and eight currently hospitalized. There continues to be only one La Crosse County death due to COVID-19.
A partnership between the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative uses the Harvard Global Health Institute model as a guide for assessing the level of concern for the coronavirus in La Crosse County.
The risk level, and recommended precautionary actions, are measured through a series of metrics and community indicators.
With the seven-day rolling average putting the new case rate at 9.8 per 100,000 people, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative metric of new case rates is in the moderate/yellow category but just .02 short of the high/orange risk level of 10 or more cases per 100,000.
The seven-day case hospitalization rate and regional hospital care capacity level are both satisfactory/green, with the former at 2.06 of the less than six cutoff for the category. Green for care capacity indicates all coronavirus patients can be quickly tested and cared for.
Four out of six community indicators are currently in the green category, with the percent of cases interviewed within two days, percent of identified cases traced, percent of contacts reached within two days, and daily testing goal all surpassing the set goal by 10 to 18% each.
Testing turnaround time was one percent short of the 85% within two-day goal, and positive test ratio failed to meet the under 10% goal at 10.3%.
Based on the current status of the metrics, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative issued the following recommendations:
- If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, stay home and reach out to healthcare to get tested.
- Wear a mask when in public and with those outside your household.
- Keep a six-foot distance from others outside your household.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Avoid unnecessary travel to places with higher case rates than La Crosse County. This is especially important for families with school-aged children at this time.
- Limit personal social gatherings to 50 or fewer people indoors or 100 people or fewer outdoors, with all people wearing masks and physical distancing.
- Minimize mass gatherings in businesses, public buildings and spaces to 50% or less than capacity, with all persons wearing masks and physical distancing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.