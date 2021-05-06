Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports high case rates in schools, strategy level stays medium

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a continued increase in COVID-19 infections among youth, with dozens of cases over the past few weeks and hundreds in quarantine due to close contact.

During the past two and a half weeks, 82 K-12 students in La Crosse County schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 695 additional students have required quarantine.

The majority of the cases have resulted from COVID-19 variants, which are more rapidly spreading. During the past seven days, 22 cases were traced to extracurricular activities such as athletics and fine arts.

Around 40% of total recent cases are among the school aged group, especially middle and high schoolers.

"Schools carefully follow safety guidelines to keep students safe during the school day. The uptick of cases of COVID-19 is happening when people are in groups and not following public health guidance on distancing and wearing a mask over the nose and mouth," the Collaborative stated. "One infection can quickly grow into an outbreak that could end extra-curricular activities and force a return to distance learning models."