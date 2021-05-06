Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports high case rates in schools, strategy level stays medium

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a continued increase in COVID-19 infections among youth, with dozens of cases over the past few weeks and hundreds in quarantine due to close contact.
During the past two and a half weeks, 82 K-12 students in La Crosse County schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 695 additional students have required quarantine.
The majority of the cases have resulted from COVID-19 variants, which are more rapidly spreading. During the past seven days, 22 cases were traced to extracurricular activities such as athletics and fine arts.
Around 40% of total recent cases are among the school aged group, especially middle and high schoolers.
"Schools carefully follow safety guidelines to keep students safe during the school day. The uptick of cases of COVID-19 is happening when people are in groups and not following public health guidance on distancing and wearing a mask over the nose and mouth," the Collaborative stated. "One infection can quickly grow into an outbreak that could end extra-curricular activities and force a return to distance learning models."
The Collaborative urges students to continue masking and distancing, and for parents attending school events to do the same. Students with any symptoms of COVID-19, even mild ones, should stay home and be tested.
Those instructed to quarantine are asked to follow the guidance of the health department, their health care provider or a school nurse. Quarantines can be shortened from the standard 14 days only if specific criteria are met.
Adults and teens 16 and older are advised to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not yet done so.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Update
In total, La Crosse County has confirmed 12,732 cases of the coronavirus, and another death was reported Thursday, bringing the total to 84.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week.
From April 26 through May 2, La Crosse County recorded 89 cases of COVID-19, with 47.2% female and 52.8% male. The highest case rates were among those age 10 to 14 at 21.35%.
Symptoms were reported for 84 individuals, with 54.8% experiencing mild symptoms, 34.5% moderate, 1.2% severe and 9.5% asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 83 individuals, with 56.6% infected via community spread, 38.6% through close contact and 4.8% travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending May 2:
New case rate: 11 per 100,000 people per day (red)
New hospitalization rate: 3 per 100,000 people per day (green).
COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 92.1% (green)
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 84.2% (yellow)
Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 84% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 73.2% (yellow)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 92.1% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 13% (yellow)
On the state level, 667 cases were confirmed for a running total of 601,603 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,868,723, up 4,663 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 68, with 29,668 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 14 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,877.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 4,581,921 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 59,011 in La Crosse County.
A total of 50,122, or 42.5%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.