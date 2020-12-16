Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports Thanksgiving related outbreaks, advises against holiday gatherings

The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.

Schools are urged to cancel all concerts, sporting events, practices and club meetings through at least Jan. 4, with virtual learning highly advised. Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.

Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices.