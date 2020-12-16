Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reports Thanksgiving related outbreaks, advises against holiday gatherings

La Crosse County is up to 48 deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.
The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including 11 in December.
The county also added 77 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 30.31% positivity rate Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 55.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 55.29 on Tuesday but down from 99.86 a week ago. Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the 59th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,297, which grows to 9,695 when including probable cases.
Of Wednesday’s cases, two were people to age 9, eight were people ages 10-19, 20 were people in their 20s, 14 were in their 30s, 13 were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed slightly Wednesday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 27.32%, up from 25.15% on Tuesday but down from 32.89% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.66%, down from 31.42% on Tuesday and 34.56% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 17.64%, up from 17.37% a week ago.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
For the seven-day period ending Dec. 13, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 432 new cases, with workplaces, bars and social gatherings among the sources.
In addition, "a preliminary analysis of cases connected to Thanksgiving gatherings has thus far found 15 cases that reported being exposed to a named individual at a Thanksgiving celebration, 19 others who were potentially exposed at Thanksgiving events, and 28 infectious people who attended a Thanksgiving celebration and exposed others," the Collaborative said in a release.
Of the 432 cases 49.3% of patients were female and 50.7% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 17.82%, those 50 to 59 at 17.13% and those 30 to 39 at 13.89%.
Symptoms were reported by 321 individuals, with 43% experiencing mild symptoms, 38% moderate and 10% severe, while 9% were asymptomatic.
Support Local Journalism
Source of viral contraction was reported for 288 individuals, with 51.4% infected via close contact and 48.6% through community spread.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Dec. 13:
- New case rate: 48.8 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 36.3 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 12.7 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 83.1% (yellow)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 70% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 64.8% (red)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 33.4% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 93.5% (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 25.3% (red)
The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.
Schools are urged to cancel all concerts, sporting events, practices and club meetings through at least Jan. 4, with virtual learning highly advised. Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices.
The Collaborative advises against holiday celebrations with non-household members. Those who participate in gatherings are asked to consider outdoor meet-ups or drive by greetings. All those planning to attend gatherings should quarantine for at least seven to 10 days prior and to be tested for COVID-19 about one to three days before attending. Testing does not eliminate all risk. The number of attendees should be as limited as possible, and all persons should wear masks and physical distance and wash their hands upon arrival and throughout the event. Increasing ventilation by opening windows or placing heating on continuous circulation is recommended.
Beginning Dec. 23, the Collaborative will move to bi-weekly updates of metrics and data. No update will be given Dec. 30.
State data
Another 2,402 cases were confirmed for a running total of 444,798 positives. Negative tests have reached 2266,64, up 6,849 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 146, with 19,656 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 74 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,196.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.