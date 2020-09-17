Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative shares concerns about rapid rise in cases, state sets daily record for positive coronavirus tests

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative held a Facebook press briefing Thursday, bringing in local stakeholders to address the local effects of the rapid rise in cases.
La Crosse County recorded 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 42.97% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and total confirmed cases are up to 2,121, which grows to 2,263 when including probable cases.
After a dip in positivity Wednesday, rates increased again Thursday. The seven-day rate increased to 32.25%, up from 17.18% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 26.77%, up from 17.07% a week ago.
The county has recorded at least 90 new cases on five of the past six days, including four with more than 100, while averaging 96.57 new cases per day over the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled since Sept. 10 (29.43).
On Wednesday, the New York Times put La Crosse at No. 1 on the list of fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people during the seven days.
“That’s not a place we want to be in La Crosse County...but where we are is where we need to start from,” Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said of the No. 1 designation.
Since COVID-19 hit La Crosse County, more than half of cases have been attributed to individuals in the 20-29 age bracket, and the latest data and metrics update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative shows that of the 557 positive test results from the period of Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 52.24% came from those in their 20s, followed by 35.19% to those age 15-19. All other age brackets accounted for under 3.3% of cases each.
From the Sept. 7 through 13 period, 53.8% of patients contracted the virus through close contact, 40.7% through community spread and 1% from travel. Mild symptoms were experienced by 65.5% of the individuals, followed by moderate symptoms at 23.4% and 4.3% severe. About 7% were asymptomatic.
Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill with of the Gundersen Health System geriatrics department spoke of the far-reaching impact of cases among the younger demographic. While those in their teens and 20s typically have less severe symptoms and low hospitalization rates, some are employed at locations serving at-risk populations, such nursing homes and care facilities.
While there have been no local deaths due to COVID-19 among nursing home residents — there have been two total deaths among La Crosse County residents, both of whom were older than 60 — nationwide, about eight in 10 coronavirus deaths are among those 65 and older.
“While (cases) may appear to be kind of contained with one age group, the impact really is enormous and far reaching...with the potential to have terrible consequences for (the elderly) population,” Cogbill said. “...I would implore everyone to please consider what responsibility looks like in this time of pandemic...we are woven together, we are fabric and what we are going through is not isolated — it spreads throughout the community.”
Nursing homes, Cogbill notes, are dependent on the community workforce, and having employees come in may be perilous to residents, yet there is the prospect of receiving subpar care without the presence of a full staff.
Of The New York Times report, Cogbill says, “The two words that come to mind are fear and hope — I’m fearful for my patients and the impact on health-care system, but this is an incredible community...so the hope is we see this as truly an opportunity to change that trajectory in a really powerful way.”
Rombalski says there is definite concern among Collaborative members that hospitalizations will increase as the local case rate climbs, and in turn result in more deaths.
“This is a lift we have to do together,” Rombalski said of a countywide commitment to masking, physical distancing, avoiding large groups, hand washing and staying home if even mild coronavirus symptoms are present.
Dr. Aaron Engel, superintendent of the School District of La Crosse, says if current conditions extend, it will not be safe to reopen schools at the start of next month, when the virtual learning period was initially set to cease. The school district is now using the Harvard model of risk assessment to evaluate on a two-week basis whether and when classes are appropriate to resume.
“In-person, in school (education) for our students is important, especially for our youngest students and the ones at risk, and we want to provide that as soon as possible,” Engel said. “If we as a community value the best possible education for our students, we have to work together to reduce the spread of COVID.”
The Collaborative, Rombalski added, met with representatives from UW-L, Western and Viterbo Wednesday to discuss the high rate of infection on campuses, and each school is “working very hard in a number of areas,” including messaging to students.
Libby Weber of the Weber Group addressed the repercussions the pandemic has had on local businesses, many of which are struggling financially following the prior shutdown of non-essential entities and continued implementation of precautionary guidelines, which include reduced customer capacity and temporary discontinuation of some services.
Those in their late teens and 20s comprise a significant part of the workforce and also serve as consumers of many of the small businesses, restaurants and bars in the area, Weber notes, stating, “Stable business operations are really dependent on a healthy and stable workforce.”
Calling The New York Times report “indisputable motivation” for residents, workers and business owners to take action, she urged diligence in heeding advisements from the Health Department and patience as the return to “normal” continues to prove elusive.
“I feel that this community really needs to continue to empower those who are following the guidelines...and to share in that responsibility,” Weber said.
With several other Wisconsin cities included on The New York Times fastest- rising case rate list, the pandemic is hitting hard across much of the state.
Wisconsin hit a new single day record in cases Thursday, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting 2,034 new positives.
In total, there have been 94,746 lab-confirmed infections among state residents, with 6,522 related hospitalizations, up by 68 from Wednesday, and 1,231 deaths, an increase of three since Wednesday.
Statewide, negative tests increased by 9,411, for a running total of 1,304,724.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
