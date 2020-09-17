Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative shares concerns about rapid rise in cases, state sets daily record for positive coronavirus tests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative held a Facebook press briefing Thursday, bringing in local stakeholders to address the local effects of the rapid rise in cases.

La Crosse County recorded 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 42.97% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and total confirmed cases are up to 2,121, which grows to 2,263 when including probable cases.

After a dip in positivity Wednesday, rates increased again Thursday. The seven-day rate increased to 32.25%, up from 17.18% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 26.77%, up from 17.07% a week ago.

The county has recorded at least 90 new cases on five of the past six days, including four with more than 100, while averaging 96.57 new cases per day over the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled since Sept. 10 (29.43).

On Wednesday, the New York Times put La Crosse at No. 1 on the list of fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people during the seven days.

“That’s not a place we want to be in La Crosse County...but where we are is where we need to start from,” Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said of the No. 1 designation.