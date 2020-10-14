Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative stresses importance of masking, distancing as local deaths reach 14

Many cases, she noted, are originating from social gatherings, and while cases are still highest among the college age population, an increasing number of older adults are becoming infected.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo Clinic Health System said while both Mayo and Gundersen Health System have seen a “slight increase” in coronavirus hosptializations, including those requiring ventilation or ICU stays, there is no concern of surge at this time, with each health care system “at a good place” for accommodating COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill of Gundersen’s geriatrics department showed emotion as she spoke of the cases and related deaths in area nursing homes and long term care residences.

“We are all woven together as the fabric of this community, and our choices have the potential to have an enormous effect” on those around us, she noted the fatalities have been devastating for staff as well, who see their patients as family members.

“Staff are putting in immense effort ... they really are the frontline workers, they are heroes in all of this in preventing COVID from getting in the building in the first place, and if it does get in limiting the spread,” said Cogbill.