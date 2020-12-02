Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update shows 90% of metrics in red, 83 new cases Wednesday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 83 Wednesday, with the latest update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative putting nine out of 10 metrics in the red category.
According to the Collaborative, COVID-19 deaths remained at 37 Wednesday, and the number of county residents ever hospitalized for the coronavirus has reached 258, an increase of six. Age information for the new cases was not available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
The Collaborative in a release noted while the number of cases has decreased, a lower number of tests completed due to the holiday week may be a factor. The impact of Thanksgiving related gatherings and travel will not be known for a few weeks, the Collaborative stated, and those who attended a gathering in the past week are urged to be tested for COVID-19.
"Too many people are still contracting and spreading COVID-19," the Collaborative said. "The next several weeks remain important – the behaviors of every community member will determine the trends."
The Collaborative stated the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reviewing the CDC's shortening of quarantine length recommendations, but for the time being a 14-day quarantine post date of COVID-19 exposure is still being advised.
In addition, experts from La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System are actively monitoring COVID-19 vaccine progress and making plans for distribution. Vaccines will be provided per state guidelines, with health care workers vaccinated first.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative dashboard
For the seven day period ending Nov. 29, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 645 new cases, with 52.6% of patients female and 47.4% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 30 to 39 at 15.67%, those 18 to 24 at 14.73% and those 50 to 59 at 13.33%.
Symptoms were reported by 310 individuals, with 48.1% experiencing mild symptoms, 33.5% moderate and 9% severe, while 9.4% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 234 individuals, with 62.8% infected via close contact and 37.2 through community spread.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Nov. 29:
- New case rate: 78.3 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 48.4 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 18.4 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 72.1% (red)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 59.4% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 56.5% (red)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 40.1% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 63.1% (red)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 33.7% (red)
Workplaces, schools, private gatherings, gyms, bowling alleys, bars, restaurants and bakeries were among the sources of viral spread this week.
The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.
Schools are urged to cancel all concerts, sporting events, practices and club meetings through at least Dec. 18, with virtual learning highly advised. Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices. Holiday season celebrations with non-household members are discouraged, as is shopping in crowded stores.
State data
Another 3,777 cases were reported Wednesday, for a running total of 395,090 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,162,616, an increase of 6,206 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations rose by 197, with 17,569 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and deaths increased by 82, bringing fatalities to 3,502.
