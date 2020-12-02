Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update shows 90% of metrics in red, 83 new cases Wednesday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 83 Wednesday, with the latest update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative putting nine out of 10 metrics in the red category.

According to the Collaborative, COVID-19 deaths remained at 37 Wednesday, and the number of county residents ever hospitalized for the coronavirus has reached 258, an increase of six. Age information for the new cases was not available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

The Collaborative in a release noted while the number of cases has decreased, a lower number of tests completed due to the holiday week may be a factor. The impact of Thanksgiving related gatherings and travel will not be known for a few weeks, the Collaborative stated, and those who attended a gathering in the past week are urged to be tested for COVID-19.

"Too many people are still contracting and spreading COVID-19," the Collaborative said. "The next several weeks remain important – the behaviors of every community member will determine the trends."

The Collaborative stated the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reviewing the CDC's shortening of quarantine length recommendations, but for the time being a 14-day quarantine post date of COVID-19 exposure is still being advised.