Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative updates guidance for schools, some metrics show improvement

The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.

The Collaborative updated its guidance for schools, stating that, "We continue to learn more about COVID-19’s impacts on students, educators, and the community as well as the conditions that can better balance the need for in-person education with the need for safety. Growing evidence supports that some measure of in-person education can be safely achieved even with relatively significant rates of community spread -- a specific community rate may not be as important to success as an individual school’s level of disease and their disciplined execution of safety and infection control plans. This is especially true of grades K-5, and to a lesser extent grades 6-12."