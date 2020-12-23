Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative updates guidance for schools, some metrics show improvement

La Crosse County recorded 75 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 20.95% positivity rate Wednesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 55.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down slightly from 55.43 on Tuesday and 55.57 a week ago. Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the 66th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,683, which grows to 10,163 when including probable cases.
Of Wednesday’s cases, six were people to age 9, 21 were in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, 11 were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 27.45%.
Total positivity climbed to 17.90%, up from 17.64% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 53.
Collaborative update
For the seven-day period ending Dec. 20, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 395 new cases, with 49.9% of patients female and 50.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 22.53%, those 50 to 59 at 16.46% and those 30 to 39 at 11.39%.
Symptoms were reported by 235 individuals, with 52.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 25.5% moderate and 8.9% severe, while 13.2% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 197 individuals, with 55.3% infected via close contact, 43.7% through community spread and 1% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Dec. 20:
- New case rate: 46.5 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 96.8 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 11.9 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 87.2% (green)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 73.8% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 72.7% (yellow)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 27.1% (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 96.6% (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 29.6% (red)
The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.
The Collaborative updated its guidance for schools, stating that, "We continue to learn more about COVID-19’s impacts on students, educators, and the community as well as the conditions that can better balance the need for in-person education with the need for safety. Growing evidence supports that some measure of in-person education can be safely achieved even with relatively significant rates of community spread -- a specific community rate may not be as important to success as an individual school’s level of disease and their disciplined execution of safety and infection control plans. This is especially true of grades K-5, and to a lesser extent grades 6-12."
The Collaborative expressed support for school districts implementing learning models that best support their students’ wellbeing, whether in-person or virtual, noting "No one-size-fits-all decision exists for our community."
Schools planning to offer in-person education are advised to implement and communicate COVID-19 safety plans, made in coordination with the Health Department and school medical advisors. Practices in place should include universal masking, physical distancing, regular handwashing, frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, plans for quick contact tracing and providing of quarantine guidelines, and having individuals stay home if experiencing any symptoms, even mild ones, or if they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.
Schools should also decide under what circumstances a classroom or building may need to close for a finite period of time due to level of illness or exposure. Schools should follow best practices for in-person sports, chorus, clubs, practices and group activities.
Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices.
The Collaborative advises against holiday celebrations with non-household members. Those who participate in gatherings are asked to consider outdoor meet-ups or drive by greetings. All those planning to attend gatherings should quarantine for at least seven to 10 days prior and to be tested for COVID-19 about one to three days before attending. Testing does not eliminate all risk.
The number of attendees should be as limited as possible, and everyone should wear masks and physical distance and wash their hands upon arrival and throughout the event. Increasing ventilation by opening windows or placing heating on continuous circulation is recommended.
The Collaborative beginning this week is moving to bi-weekly updates of metrics and data. No update will be given Dec. 30.
State data
Another 2,579 cases were confirmed for a running total of 463,594 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,309,991, up 6,277 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 164, with 20,519 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 69 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,614.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.