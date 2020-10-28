Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative warns hospital capacity entering caution zone

"We are not in a dire crisis in terms of our local health care capacity," Kowalski said. "However, we are really steeling for the strain of hospital capacity."

According to Fitzgerald, "We're seeing more employees in the healthcare setting having to quarantine due to exposure," noting, "What we do in our community really affects our ability to render healthcare ... really there is no excuse to be in large gatherings right now because you are really putting healthcare providers at risk."

In addition to the potential shortage in healthcare workers, those who have been working for the duration of the pandemic are experiencing burnout, say Kowalski and Fitzgerald, and contact tracers, Rombalski says, are similarly feeling the stress, trying to connect with hundreds of patient contacts quickly and effectively to contain further spread.

Rombalski disagreed with President Trump's recent downplaying of the virus's severity and toll. Trump, who held a rally attended by thousands Tuesday in West Salem, claimed last week he is "going to shut down the virus" if re-elected and has repeatedly said the country is "rounding the turn" on COVID-19.

"The national message that we are turning a corner -- that is not the message we are getting from the data...it is not a reality that covid will cease after the election," Rombalski said.