Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative warns "without action the worst is yet to come"

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative expressed distress Wednesday about the current state of COVID-19 in the community, warning, "Without action the worst is yet to come."

During a press conference, Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, noted one in three county residents is testing positive for the coronavirus, hospitalizations continue to surpass projections and the health department is unable to keep up with contact tracing.

"All of our metrics are deeply concerning right now ...," Rombalski said. "This is really unsustainable at the current rate."

For the seven day period ending Nov. 15, the Collaborative put every metric except one in red, with COVID care capacity remaining in the yellow/caution range only due to the opening of additional COVID-19 units. Gundersen on Tuesday reported over 50 coronavirus patients being hospitalized at its La Crosse facility, while Mayo reported around 30. The new hospitalization rate is currently 27.6 per 100,000 per day, up from 19.6 per 100,000 the week prior.

"Hospitalizations are nearly doubling every two weeks," said Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gundersen Health System. ..."The trajectory in our region is deeply alarming."