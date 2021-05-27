Coulee Creek band donating portion of album profits to New Horizons

A local musical group has focused its debut album on the journeys of women, through relationships, adversities and identity, and pledged a portion of the profits to New Horizons in support of survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Coulee Creek, comprised of six musicians and one poet living in La Crosse or other areas of Wisconsin, was founded by David Strudthoff and recorded "Matriarch Song and Verse" during the coronavirus pandemic, releasing the bluegrass album in March in recognition of Women's History Month. A Lions Club member, Strudthoff had previously donated to New Horizons through the Club, and the musicians agreed to pledge $2 from each sale to the nonprofit.
"I thought if I was going to be involved in this album, part of the profits need to go to something beyond the band itself," says Strudthoff.
On Wednesday, Strudthoff delivered a $500 check to New Horizons, and the band will continue its $2 per album donation through Labor Day.
The check, says Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons, will cover a month of utilities for the office, a security deposit for a client, two months of perishable food items or two months of the crisis call line costs.
Even more important than the financial contribution is the awareness being brought to New Horizons, which offers shelter, outreach, advocacy and counseling to victims and their children. Kappauf stresses that individuals of any background, race, gender, identity or income level may experience abuse, and with one in three persons a victim, "The reality is that not one of us" has been untouched by violence, whether directly or through a neighbor, co-worker, friend or family member being abused.
The message of women's empowerment on the album is close to the band, which drew inspiration from 1960's bluegrass duo Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, who were among the few females in the genre and champions of women's rights. The album tells a story, Strudthoff says, from "coming of age and moving through life's trials and tribulations to enlightenment at the end." The album features both renditions of famous songs like "Sugar Tree Stomp" and original poems.
As a precaution, vocals and tracks were recorded and laid down either separately or with distancing, and the band has not yet been able to perform together for a live audience. Putting together an album provided a creative outlet during the pandemic, but the band hopes to continue collaborating and bringing their music to the Coulee Region as well as advocating for women, social justice and organizations like New Horizons.
"With the pandemic the need for services is greater. I think this will open people's minds more to the issues," Kappauf says of the band's support and call to attention for New Horizons. As for the album itself, she says, it reiterates that "Women are important and women can do anything."
To purchase "Matriarch," visit https://www.couleecreek.com/. For more information on New Horizons, visit http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/.
