Coulee Creek band donating portion of album profits to New Horizons

A local musical group has focused its debut album on the journeys of women, through relationships, adversities and identity, and pledged a portion of the profits to New Horizons in support of survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Coulee Creek, comprised of six musicians and one poet living in La Crosse or other areas of Wisconsin, was founded by David Strudthoff and recorded "Matriarch Song and Verse" during the coronavirus pandemic, releasing the bluegrass album in March in recognition of Women's History Month. A Lions Club member, Strudthoff had previously donated to New Horizons through the Club, and the musicians agreed to pledge $2 from each sale to the nonprofit.

"I thought if I was going to be involved in this album, part of the profits need to go to something beyond the band itself," says Strudthoff.

On Wednesday, Strudthoff delivered a $500 check to New Horizons, and the band will continue its $2 per album donation through Labor Day.

The check, says Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons, will cover a month of utilities for the office, a security deposit for a client, two months of perishable food items or two months of the crisis call line costs.