The La Crosse/Bantry Friendship Association will host its 7th annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili Dance Fundraiser and Irish Heritage Night on March 25.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 711 S. Sixth St., and feature music from the Coulee Hooligans, calling by West Cork native Eamonn de Cogain, storytelling by Terry Visger, food and a silent auction.

Funds will benefit La Crosse HorseSense, Inc. and Hairy Henry Care Farm in Bantry. HorseSense is dedicated to enriching the lives of youth, adults and military veterans with disabilities by means of therapeutic horseback riding lessons. Hairy Henry Care Farm supports children and adults with additional needs by providing therapeutic riding and farming activities.

Admission to the event is $20 per family, $10 per adult and $8 for military members, seniors and students. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, contact Lynn West at lrcrosse@gmail.com or visit www.lacrossebantry.org.