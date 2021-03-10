Coulee Hoolie Ceili fundraiser going virtual

Last March, the local onset of the coronavirus crisis meant the cancellation of the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association's fifth annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili Fundraiser, but for 2021 the event is going virtual.

The event -- featuring dance, music, an auction, storytelling and cooking demonstrations -- will run from March 17-27 online at lacrossebantry.org/coulee-hoolie-ceili. Proceeds will benefit conservation education nonprofit WisCorps in La Crosse and outdoor clean up/beautification group Bantry Tidy Towns in sister city Bantry in Ireland, both which were initially chosen to be last year's fundraiser recipients.

"Our LBFA Hoolies have grown each year with increased attendance and fundraising and in 2020 we were prepared to present the biggest event ever until the pandemic changed all of that," says Lynn West, former president of the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association.

"Like most organizations, LBFA turned to online meetings with local group members and Bantry friends across the Atlantic. We hosted two successful virtual get togethers with local citizens in Bantry including the current chairperson for Bantry Tidy Towns. It has been a year of adventure exploring new ways to stay connected."