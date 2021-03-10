 Skip to main content
Coulee Hoolie Ceili fundraiser going virtual
Lisa Marchel and Lynn West

Lisa Marchel and Lynn West are members of the La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association.

 Emily Pyrek

Last March, the local onset of the coronavirus crisis meant the cancellation of the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association's fifth annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili Fundraiser, but for 2021 the event is going virtual.

The event -- featuring dance, music, an auction, storytelling and cooking demonstrations -- will run from March 17-27 online at lacrossebantry.org/coulee-hoolie-ceili. Proceeds will benefit conservation education nonprofit WisCorps in La Crosse and outdoor clean up/beautification group Bantry Tidy Towns in sister city Bantry in Ireland, both which were initially chosen to be last year's fundraiser recipients. 

"Our LBFA Hoolies have grown each year with increased attendance and fundraising and in 2020 we were prepared to present the biggest event ever until the pandemic changed all of that," says Lynn West, former president of the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association.

"Like most organizations, LBFA turned to online meetings with local group members and Bantry friends across the Atlantic. We hosted two successful virtual get togethers with local citizens in Bantry including the current chairperson for Bantry Tidy Towns. It has been a year of adventure exploring new ways to stay connected."

The Coulee Hoolie Ceili is beloved for its traditional Irish dance, and caller Tim Jenkins and Clog Jam will move to the music online this year with viewable dance videos. The online event will also offer storytelling from Terry Visger, Irish music from La Crosse and Bantry musicians and food demonstrations. The auction will kick off at 11 a.m. March 17, with gift certificates, hotel stays, gift baskets, a guitar and more up for bidding. The auction will close at 8 p.m. March 27.

At 6 p.m. March 17, a performance by Amadans Irish Pub Rock will be live streamed at www.aroundrivercity.com. All of the other events can be viewed for the duration of the 10-day event. 

The La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association was founded in 2005 and is currently comprised of 63 members. For more information on becoming a member, visit https://www.lacrossebantry.org/new-member-form.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

