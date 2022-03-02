Coulee Hoolie Ceili Fundraiser to benefit nonprofits in La Crosse, sister city Bantry

Tickets are now available for the La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association (LBFA)'s annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili Fundraiser, with proceeds to support nonprofits in La Crosse and sister city Bantry.

Since 2016, the Coulee Hoolie Ceili has combined a celebration with dancing, storytelling and food with a charitable mission. This year's event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the American Legion Hall, 711 Sixth St. S. Tickets are $20 per family or $10 per adult, and $8 for seniors, students, and military members.

Music will be provided by the Coulee Hooligans, with caller Tim Jenkins leading group dances. Terry Visger will share Irish stories, and there will be a silent auction. Funds will support La Crosse Citizen Advocacy and CoAction of Bantry, organizations which offer support services for individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism.

Lynn Marie West, past president of LBFA and 2022 Hoolie chairperson, says it is "kind of unique that a non-profit such as LBFA raises dollars for other nonprofits, but our goal is to keep the wonderful connection we have with our sister city Bantry, a beautiful town in County Cork on the north Atlantic Coast, alive."

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Festival Foods locations in La Crosse or at the door.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

