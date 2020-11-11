Coulee Humane hosts caricature fundraiser

The Coulee Region Humane Society will host a caricature fundraising event starting Nov. 12, with 40 portrait slots available by artists Mike Klen and Michael Martino of Coulee Caricatures.
The cost is $25 per illustration and $5 for each additional pet/person, up to 5 subjects total.
Call 608-781-4014 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to reserve a portrait. Photos will be submitted online, and it is best to include multiple, well-lit, high-resolution JPEG photos at least 4x6 inches in size, with the face easy to see at eye level.
