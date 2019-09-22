The Coulee Region Humane Society will waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens through Sept. 22 in hopes of finding homes fast as kennel space is running low.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Adoption applications are available online at couleehumane.com for potential adopters to fill out and bring in to expedite the adoption process. Available animals can be seen on the same website, as well as during viewing hours starting at 1 p.m. every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.